Helldivers 2 Steam reviews turn positive as players praise Sony's latest decision

The Helldivers 2 listing was inundated with 200,000 negative reviews but that is turning around following PlayStation's latest decision.

Helldivers 2 PC players are returning back to the Steam listing to celebrate their voice being heard by Sony regarding the publisher's recent decision to make PSN account linking mandatory.

Sony recently announced via its official PlayStation X account that it will be rolling back the announced changes that stated Steam players would be required to link their account with a PSN account. This change had the Helldivers 2 community up in arms as some countries around the world don't have access to the PSN network, meaning they wouldn't be able to play Helldivers 2 at all.

Some others found it a major problem to force players to sign up to the PSN network when Sony has been hacked several times in the past, exploiting user information. For all of these reasons and more, Helldivers 2 players review bombed the title on its Steam listing, resulting in more than 200,000 negative reviews since Sony announced the incoming changes.

However, Sony has since backpedaled on its announcement, saying none of the announced PSN account requirements would go ahead and that it's heard the PC gaming community. Helldivers 2 players are now rejoicing at the changes and have begun returning to the game's Steam listing to post positive reviews celebrating their communal achievement. As of May 6, 16,000+ positive reviews have been posted, compared to the previous day of just 2,200.

"Good work, Helldivers. Democracy has prevailed. Time to rally behind Super Earth once again," one Steam user wrote

"VICTORY DEMOCRACY WINS AGAIN PSN IS NO MORE!" another Steam user wrote

