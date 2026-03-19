AMD issues statement on CHUWI Ryzen CPU labeling Issue

AMD officially denies having any knowledge of the alleged Ryzen 5 7430U CPU labels on CHUWI products, says it was not involved or consulted.

TL;DR: CHUWI sold laptops labeled as AMD Ryzen 5 7430U but actually equipped with older Ryzen 5 5500U CPUs, using software and BIOS alterations to mislead buyers. AMD denies involvement, condemns the mislabeling, and may pursue legal action. A Hong Kong distributor has recalled affected models and offers refunds.

AMD officially denies having any knowledge of the alleged Ryzen 5 7430U CPU labels on CHUWI products, says it was not involved or consulted.

Over the last few weeks, a Chinese manufacturer, CHUWI, was found to be selling several systems with mislabeled AMD Ryzen CPUs. The company claimed that its laptops were shipped with the AMD Ryzen 5 7430U, as indicated by the label clearly visible on the laptop and in the marketing material. However, the laptops were actually running the older AMD Ryzen 5 5500U CPU, a clear downgrade from the advertised chip.

Moreover, as Notebookcheck uncovered, this scandal was not just the result of a simple, isolated "mistake" or an error in the production line that resulted in the wrong sticker being used. The laptops were configured and altered to deceive the user at the Windows level, in software tools such as CPU-Z, and even in the BIOS. Therefore, it was an intentional attempt to mislead the buyer into thinking they were getting a shiny new Ryzen 7000-series chip instead of an older one.

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AMD has officially responded to this scandal with a statement to Sina, denying their involvement or knowledge of the ongoing malpractice. AMD also hinted at the "right to pursue legal action" against the offending party.

"Our company has recently noted media reports alleging that Chuwi has misrepresented its AMD Ryzen 5 5500U products as Ryzen 5 7430U. Our company has never authorized, confirmed, or acquiesced to this behavior in any way, nor have we participated in any labeling or promotional decisions regarding these products, and we are completely unaware of this matter. AMD has clear and strict regulations governing the naming, use, and labeling of product models. Any unauthorized use of model names or mislabeling will seriously disrupt the normal market order and may mislead consumers. AMD has always placed great importance on the authenticity and transparency of product information, and is committed to maintaining a fair and orderly market environment and protecting the legitimate rights and interests of users. Our company has taken this matter very seriously and reserves the right to pursue legal action against the relevant parties."

- Official AMD Statement to Sina (translated).

According to HKEPC, the Hong Kong distributor Hornington has issued a product recall for three affected models. These include the CHUWI CoreBook X 7430U and CoreBook Plus 7430U laptops, as well as the UBOX 7430U Mini PC. The distributor is currently arranging refunds for eligible units, although CHUWI has not yet issued an official response to the matter.