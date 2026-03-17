TweakTown editor Anthony Garreffa recovering after suffering a stroke
TweakTown
News
Artificial Intelligence

KIOXIA achieves 4.8 billion vector search on a single AI server with minimal DRAM

KIOXIA achieves 4.8 billion high-dimensional vector search database on a single server, with a significant reduction in index build time.

KIOXIA achieves 4.8 billion vector search on a single AI server with minimal DRAM
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Senior Editor
Published
Updated
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: KIOXIA's AiSAQ technology, combined with NVIDIA's cuVS Library, enables efficient scaling of high-dimensional vector searches to 4.8 billion vectors on a single server, achieving up to 20X faster index build times and significantly improving retrieval-augmented generation workloads with GPU acceleration.

KIOXIA's open-source AiSAQ (All-in-Storage ANNS with Product Quantization) technology is something we've covered in the past, and it has been a game-changer for AI workloads with Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) pipelines by offloading vectorized data from costly DRAM to a more efficient, cost-effective SSD solution.

KIOXIA achieves 4.8 billion vector search on a single AI server with minimal DRAM 2
2

This opens the door to scaling, especially for running more complex AI workloads. And when it comes to large-scale workloads and systems, at NVIDIA GTC 2026, KIOXIA demonstrated that, using the NVIDIA cuVS Library with KIOXIA AiSAQ Technology, it successfully scaled high-dimensional vector search to an impressive 4.8 billion vectors on a single server.

With the NVIDIA cuVS Library offering a "significant reduction in index build time by leveraging GPU acceleration," this breakthrough is a big step forward for retrieval augmented generation (RAG) search solutions. And with that, KIOXIA is already looking toward supporting larger-scale event deployments that go beyond 4.8 billion vectors.

Index build time is a notable pain point for a massive-scale vector database, and with its partnership with NVIDIA, KIOXIA has demonstrated a massive 20X improvement in AiSAQ index build time (for high-dimensional vectors of 1024 dimensions) and up to a 7.8X improvement in end-to-end build times. To put that into perspective, it can mean the difference between a CPU taking upwards of a month to build the index and a handful of NVIDIA Hopper GPUs, using the NVIDIA cuVS Library and KIOXIA AiSAQ Technology, completing the same task in a couple of days.

"Vector databases provide a backbone for applications that need to understand intent, context, and similarity across massive, unstructured datasets in real time," said Jason Hardy, Vice President, Storage Technologies, NVIDIA. "By leveraging GPU-accelerated indexing with the NVIDIA cuVS library, Kioxia supports high-dimensional vector databases that can scale and build indexes with unprecedented efficiency."

For an in-depth look at this milestone and the testing, check out KIOXIA's blog post here.

Photo of the NVIDIA Tesla V100 Graphics Card
Best Deals: NVIDIA Tesla V100 Graphics Card
Today7 days ago30 days ago
$864.99 USD
--
Buy
$2199.99 CAD
--
Buy
$864.99 USD
--
Buy
$864.99 USD
--
Buy
Check Price
Check PriceCheck Price
Buy
* Prices last scanned 3/17/2026 at 2:48 am CDT - prices may be inaccurate. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. We earn affiliate commission from any Newegg or PCCG sales.
News Source:blog-us.kioxia.com

Senior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Kosta's PC features AMD's Ryzen 9 7950X paired with the ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR X670E HERO, Corsair's DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5 6000MHz 64GB, and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5090 FE. It runs Sabrent's Rocket 4 Plus-G 4TB with Windows 11 Pro, cooled by ASUS's ROG RYUO III, and powered by ASUS's TUF Gaming 1000W Gold. Accessories include the Corsair K65 PLUS Wireless keyboard, Corsair M75 Wireless mouse, and MSI MAG 321UPX monitor.

Follow TweakTown on Google News
Add TweakTown as a source on Google

Similar News Stories

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles