Xbox says its Gaming Copilot AI companion is being added to Xbox consoles

TL;DR: Xbox plans to launch its Gaming Copilot AI on current-generation consoles, likely Xbox Series X|S, this year. The AI assistant offers real-time gameplay help, tips, and session recaps, enhancing player experience by analyzing game context and providing personalized support during play.

A new report has revealed that Xbox is preparing to launch its Gaming Copilot AI on "current-generation consoles," citing a statement by Sonali Yadav, Xbox's product manager for gaming AI, at the Game Developers Conference (GDC) 2026.

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Microsoft's Gaming Copilot AI assistant has been available in a beta version on PC and the ROG Ally since it was released last year. It is officially on its way to Xbox consoles, according to Yadav, who announced the news on a panel at GDC 2026. Presumably, Yadav is talking about the Xbox Series X|S, as those are the "current generation" of Xbox consoles.

For those who don't know exactly what Microsoft's Gaming Copilot AI is, it's essentially an AI "sidekick" that provides real-time help, tips, and recommendations while the player is in-game. If you ask Microsoft, it describes Gaming Copilot AI as a personalized gaming companion that assists players in real time with gameplay, game discovery, and account management. An example of a player prompting the AI sidekick would be, "How do I beat this boss?"

On PC, the AI analyzes what's happening on-screen using screenshots of the game context to provide relevant answers to players based on their current situation. Another cool feature is session recaps, which have the AI provide a quick recap of what it was doing last time it played this game. The idea behind this feature is to reduce friction when jumping back into a title that you played months or even years ago, specifically RPGs or live-service games.

Microsoft's gaming Copilot AI is headed to current-generation consoles sometime this year.