TweakTown editor Anthony Garreffa recovering after suffering a stroke
TweakTown
News
Gaming

Xbox says its Gaming Copilot AI companion is being added to Xbox consoles

Xbox's product manager for gaming AI has confirmed Microsoft's Gaming Copilot AI is headed to current-generation Xbox consoles this year.

Xbox says its Gaming Copilot AI companion is being added to Xbox consoles
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Xbox plans to launch its Gaming Copilot AI on current-generation consoles, likely Xbox Series X|S, this year. The AI assistant offers real-time gameplay help, tips, and session recaps, enhancing player experience by analyzing game context and providing personalized support during play.

A new report has revealed that Xbox is preparing to launch its Gaming Copilot AI on "current-generation consoles," citing a statement by Sonali Yadav, Xbox's product manager for gaming AI, at the Game Developers Conference (GDC) 2026.

Xbox says its Gaming Copilot AI companion is being added to Xbox consoles 651156
2

Microsoft's Gaming Copilot AI assistant has been available in a beta version on PC and the ROG Ally since it was released last year. It is officially on its way to Xbox consoles, according to Yadav, who announced the news on a panel at GDC 2026. Presumably, Yadav is talking about the Xbox Series X|S, as those are the "current generation" of Xbox consoles.

For those who don't know exactly what Microsoft's Gaming Copilot AI is, it's essentially an AI "sidekick" that provides real-time help, tips, and recommendations while the player is in-game. If you ask Microsoft, it describes Gaming Copilot AI as a personalized gaming companion that assists players in real time with gameplay, game discovery, and account management. An example of a player prompting the AI sidekick would be, "How do I beat this boss?"

On PC, the AI analyzes what's happening on-screen using screenshots of the game context to provide relevant answers to players based on their current situation. Another cool feature is session recaps, which have the AI provide a quick recap of what it was doing last time it played this game. The idea behind this feature is to reduce friction when jumping back into a title that you played months or even years ago, specifically RPGs or live-service games.

Microsoft's gaming Copilot AI is headed to current-generation consoles sometime this year.

Photo of the Xbox Series X Gaming Console
Best Deals: Xbox Series X Gaming Console
Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$648 USD
- -
Buy
$648 USD
- -
Buy
$648 USD
- -
Buy
$648 USD
- -
Buy
Check Price
Check Price Check Price
Buy
* Prices last scanned 3/14/2026 at 12:51 am CDT - prices may be inaccurate. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. We earn affiliate commission from any Newegg or PCCG sales.
News Source:theverge.com

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined TweakTown in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Jak's PC features AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D paired with the ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII HERO, G.Skill's Trident Z Neo 32GB DDR4 3600MHz, and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5080 FE. It runs WD_BLACK's SN8100 2TB with Windows 11 Pro, cooled by NZXT's Kraken 360mm, housed in Lian Li's Lancool III, and powered by Corsair's RM1000x SHIFT. Accessories include the Logitech G915 LIGHTSPEED keyboard, Logitech G PRO Wireless mouse, and MSI MAG 274UPF monitor.

Follow TweakTown on Google News
Add TweakTown as a source on Google

Similar News Stories

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles