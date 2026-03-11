TweakTown editor Anthony Garreffa recovering after suffering a stroke
NVIDIA's Jensen Huang outlines world's most expensive 5-layer cake

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang has explained in a blog post that AI is a 5-layer cake that will cost trillions to bake and realize its full potential.

NVIDIA's Jensen Huang outlines world's most expensive 5-layer cake
Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang describes AI as a complex five-layer structure requiring trillions in investment to fully develop and unlock its potential.

NVIDIA's CEO Jensen Huang has penned a new blog post where he gives his view on the future of AI from 20,000 feet, which includes him making an analogy to creating a 5-layer cake.

NVIDIA's Jensen Huang outlines world's most expensive 5-layer cake 165561651
2

In the blog Huang describes the future of AI being a 5-layer cake, and each of these layers being a critical part of what makes up AI, with each of these layers being one key focus of the underlying infrastructure, yet independent from each other. Each of these layers are evolving exponentially, with Jensen writing the bottom layer categorized as "energy" is the "binding constraint" for intelligence and monetary figures. Given that AI cannot run without electricity that makes perfect sense, and above "energy" is chips, infrastructure, models, and then finally, applications.

Jensen goes on to write that around the world we are seeing the largest infrastructure buildout in human history with factories producing AI chips being constructed by various companies around the world, in order to get their own slice of the expanding cake. The NVIDIA CEO writes that "AI is one of the most powerful forces shaping the world today," and that "it is not a clever or a single model; it is essential infrastructure, like electricity and the internet."

"AI runs on real hardware, real energy and real economics. It takes raw materials and converts them into intelligence at scale. Every company will use it. Every country will build it," explained Jensen

In order to achieve the fully realized version of AI, Jensen estimates trillions of dollars of investment will need to be made into the underlying infrastructure. "We have only just begun this buildout. We are a few hundred billion dollars into it. Trillions of dollars of infrastructure still need to be built," wrote Jensen

News Sources:wccftech.com and blogs.nvidia.com

Tech and Science Editor

