GeForce RTX 5070 is the world's most popular gaming GPU, according to Steam

The Steam Hardware & Software Survey results for February 2026 are in, and the GeForce RTX 5070 skyrockets to the top spot. But is that accurate?

TL;DR: The February 2026 Steam Hardware Survey reveals the GeForce RTX 5070 as the top PC gaming GPU with a 9.42% market share, marking a significant surge likely influenced by skewed data sampling. NVIDIA's overall GPU share rose to 84.7%, while AMD's dropped to 10.6%.

The Steam Hardware & Software Survey results for February 2026 are in, and according to Valve's latest data, the GeForce RTX 5070 is now the most popular PC gaming GPU, with a 9.42% market share. This is a massive increase over January 2026's figure of 2.87%, which indicates a potential error or miscalculation in the reporting, as when you factor in Steam's tens of millions of users, you're looking at one of the biggest single-month shifts we've seen to date.

The latest data show a significant change in the top ten, with several GPUs below the GeForce RTX 5070 also showing notable upticks in overall market share. In second place there's the GeForce RTX 4060, followed by GeForce RTX 5060, RTX 4060 Ti, and other mainstream and mid-range graphics cards from the Ada Lovelace and RTX Blackwell generations.

If these numbers are inflated, one reason could be the recent Chinese New Year holidays, which saw more Chinese and Asian Steam gamers included in the monthly survey, along with increased data from gaming and internet cafes that remain very popular across the region. This is not to say that the GeForce RTX 5070 isn't popular, as Steam Hardware & Software Survey results have shown the GPU slowly climb into the top ten in recent months.

Odds are we'll see some form of course correction with next month's results, as the February 2026 data also shows NVIDIA's overall GPU market share climbed to 84.7%, a 10% increase over January 2026's data. And with that, AMD's market share dropped from 18.4% down to 10.6%, with Team Red's most popular discrete graphics card being the RDNA 3 generation's Radeon RX 7800 XT. Yes, RDNA 4 is still a no-show; however, with Valve recently changing how it reports GPU data, it'll be interesting to see if that makes a difference.

Here's a breakdown of the Top 25 PC Gaming GPUs for February 2026, according to the latest data from Steam.