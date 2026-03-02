TweakTown
News
Graphics Cards

GeForce RTX 5070 is the world's most popular gaming GPU, according to Steam

The Steam Hardware & Software Survey results for February 2026 are in, and the GeForce RTX 5070 skyrockets to the top spot. But is that accurate?

GeForce RTX 5070 is the world's most popular gaming GPU, according to Steam
Senior Editor
Published
Updated
5 minutes & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: The February 2026 Steam Hardware Survey reveals the GeForce RTX 5070 as the top PC gaming GPU with a 9.42% market share, marking a significant surge likely influenced by skewed data sampling. NVIDIA's overall GPU share rose to 84.7%, while AMD's dropped to 10.6%.

The Steam Hardware & Software Survey results for February 2026 are in, and according to Valve's latest data, the GeForce RTX 5070 is now the most popular PC gaming GPU, with a 9.42% market share. This is a massive increase over January 2026's figure of 2.87%, which indicates a potential error or miscalculation in the reporting, as when you factor in Steam's tens of millions of users, you're looking at one of the biggest single-month shifts we've seen to date.

GeForce RTX 5070 is the world's most popular gaming GPU, according to Steam 2
2

The latest data show a significant change in the top ten, with several GPUs below the GeForce RTX 5070 also showing notable upticks in overall market share. In second place there's the GeForce RTX 4060, followed by GeForce RTX 5060, RTX 4060 Ti, and other mainstream and mid-range graphics cards from the Ada Lovelace and RTX Blackwell generations.

If these numbers are inflated, one reason could be the recent Chinese New Year holidays, which saw more Chinese and Asian Steam gamers included in the monthly survey, along with increased data from gaming and internet cafes that remain very popular across the region. This is not to say that the GeForce RTX 5070 isn't popular, as Steam Hardware & Software Survey results have shown the GPU slowly climb into the top ten in recent months.

Odds are we'll see some form of course correction with next month's results, as the February 2026 data also shows NVIDIA's overall GPU market share climbed to 84.7%, a 10% increase over January 2026's data. And with that, AMD's market share dropped from 18.4% down to 10.6%, with Team Red's most popular discrete graphics card being the RDNA 3 generation's Radeon RX 7800 XT. Yes, RDNA 4 is still a no-show; however, with Valve recently changing how it reports GPU data, it'll be interesting to see if that makes a difference.

Here's a breakdown of the Top 25 PC Gaming GPUs for February 2026, according to the latest data from Steam.

GPU NameMarket SharePercentage Change
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50709.42%6.55%
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40607.46%3.10%
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50606.72%4.22%
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti5.60%2.86%
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30604.60%0.32%
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40704.58%2.47%
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Ti4.28%2.71%
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER3.19%1.50%
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30702.93%0.66%
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti2.62%0.14%
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU2.45%-1.54%
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30501.89%-1.14%
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20601.73%-0.18%
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50801.66%0.41%
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 16501.64%-1.11%
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30801.37%-0.18%
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti1.27%-0.23%
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU1.24%-0.80%
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 10601.22%-0.51%
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti1.05%-0.01%
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER0.98%-0.52%
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPU0.95%-0.59%
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti0.81%-0.22%
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti0.80%-0.52%
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER0.75%-0.08%
AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT0.72%-0.39%
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER0.71%-0.01%
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU0.61%-0.42%
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti0.60%-0.38%
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPU0.58%-0.32%
NEWS SOURCE:store.steampowered.com

Senior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Kosta's PC features AMD's Ryzen 9 7950X paired with the ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR X670E HERO, Corsair's DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5 6000MHz 64GB, and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5090 FE. It runs Sabrent's Rocket 4 Plus-G 4TB with Windows 11 Pro, cooled by ASUS's ROG RYUO III with Thermal Grizzly's Duronaut thermal paste, and powered by ASUS's TUF Gaming 1000W Gold. Accessories include the Corsair K65 PLUS Wireless keyboard, Corsair M75 Wireless mouse, and MSI MAG 321UPX monitor.

Follow TweakTown on Google News

