Grand Theft Auto 6 pre-orders imminent after PlayStation data reveals new additions

Grand Theft Auto 6 IDs have been added to the PlayStation database, suggesting official pre-ordering for the title is just around the corner.

TL;DR: Take-Two Interactive and Rockstar confirm Grand Theft Auto 6's release date, but pricing and marketing details remain unknown. Recent discovery of GTA 6 title IDs in the PlayStation database hints that pre-orders and official pricing announcements may be imminent, though rumored prices are likely placeholders.

Take-Two Interactive and Rockstar are firm on the release date for Grand Theft Auto 6, but what we don't know is how much the highly anticipated game will cost, or when the marketing for the title will begin.

However, a tidbit of information could suggest that marketing for the game, along with its price, may be right around the corner, as dataminers have discovered that Grand Theft Auto 6's title IDs have been added to the PlayStation database, which is typically the first step before pre-orders for the title are made public, and the price is revealed. The news comes from X account PlayStation Game Size, which wrote, "Grand Theft Auto VI title IDs have been added to the PlayStation database."

Unfortunately, there isn't a set amount of time between when title IDs are added to a database and when pre-orders for that title are made public. So, it's still very much a waiting game. As for what is rumored, a digital storefront recently listed GTA 6 at a price of $120, which sparked concerns from fans about Rockstar and Take-Two upping the price significantly for their highly anticipated title. However, that price is more than likely a placeholder, and perhaps even a sneaky way for that storefront to attract media attention with the hopes of readers purchasing other products on the website.

