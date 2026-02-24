Rockstar is releasing misinformation to catch GTA 6 leakers

Rockstar Games is currently on lockdown, with insiders writing that any leaked information on Grand Theft Auto 6 development is drying up fast.

TL;DR: Insiders reveal that Grand Theft Auto 6 development is highly secretive, with Rockstar Games tightly controlling information and possibly spreading misinformation to deter leaks. This strict lockdown has caused a significant drop in credible GTA 6 leaks, indicating the game is nearing completion and marketing preparations.

Gaming industry insiders have been chatting online about the current state of information about Grand Theft Auto 6 development, and some of them have said the developer is currently "locked up like Area 51".

According to insider Reece "KiwiTalkz" Reilly, leaked information about the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6 has dried up, with the insider writing in an X post that Rockstar is currently locked up like Area 51, "getting intel is almost impossible for me currently. No one is talking at all about GTA 6 lol."

Additionally, renowned Call of Duty leaker TheGhostofHope recently responded to an X user asking if they were "going to do Rockstar leaks as well?", The leaker responded, "LOL they lock that shit down never gonna happen and even if I did know stuff I'd keep it to myself probably."

The leakers revealed this information earlier this month, with one X user asking in the thread if its "true that Rockstar spreads misinformation sometimes to catch leakers?" KiwiTalkz responded, "Yes, it is 100% true." I can also verify this tactic being used in high profile game development studios, as sources have informed me of such tactics being used.

While I can't independently verify whether Rockstar is currently spreading misinformation, I believe it would be, since we are nearing the end of GTA 6 development and the title's marketing is about to begin. The lack of leaked information also suggests leakers are potentially too afraid to release any information to the public, as it would reveal they are the source of the leak.