TweakTown
News
Gaming

DLSS 4.5 Dynamic Frame Generation launch date confirmed

DLSS 4.5's Dynamic Multi Frame Generation update and release is on track for March 31, with hundreds of games supported on day one.

DLSS 4.5 Dynamic Frame Generation launch date confirmed
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Senior Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: NVIDIA's DLSS 4.5 enhances Super Resolution and introduces Dynamic Frame Multi Generation, dynamically adjusting frame rates for smoother gameplay on high-refresh monitors. It improves image quality, latency, and efficiency, boosting 4K gaming performance and delivering up to 35% more performance in ray-tracing titles for GeForce RTX 50 Series users.

Announced earlier this year, NVIDIA's new DLSS 4.5 is all about enhancing and evolving its Super Resolution and Multi Frame Generation technologies. DLSS 4.5 Super Resolution is already out in the world and supported in hundreds of games thanks to the NVIDIA App's DLSS Override feature. With its powerful second-generation Transformer model, it dramatically improves image quality, restoring detail and enhancing 4K gaming performance.

DLSS 4.5 Dynamic Frame Generation launch date confirmed 2
2

With GDC kicking off this week in San Francisco, NVIDIA has confirmed that the second half of the big DLSS 4.5 update, Dynamic Frame Multi Generation, is on track for release on March 31. And much like the arrival of DLSS 4.5 Super Resolution, it will be available in a wide range of titles via the NVIDIA App, for GeForce RTX 50 Series owners.

Although some of the chatter surrounding the initial DLSS 4.5 Dynamic Frame Multi Generation announcement focused on the fact that the number of potential AI-generated frames was increasing from 4 to 6, the big thing here is the dynamic part of the equation, not the whole Frame Generation 2X versus 3X, 4X, and now 5X and 6X debate. In fact, it's on track to be a potential game-changer for Frame Generation as a whole.

During our hands-on time with Dynamic Multi Frame Generation earlier this year, we learned that it's a technology designed to max out the refresh rate of a modern PC gaming monitor. Whether that's a 4K 240 Hz or QHD 360 Hz display, Dynamic Multi Frame Generation doesn't stick to a fixed multiplier but instead dynamically adjusts the frame generation multiplier to maintain a smooth and consistent frame rate. According to NVIDIA, this allows the technology to "strike the perfect balance between frame rate, image quality, and responsiveness."

In addition, the Multi Frame Generation model is being updated to improve latency, efficiency, and responsiveness, as well as the image quality of static objects, such as a game's UI. And when paired with DLSS 4.5 Super Resolution, overall image quality is improved in hardware-intensive ray-tracing titles, alongside delivering up to 35% more performance than using DLSS 4.

Senior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Kosta's PC features AMD's Ryzen 9 7950X paired with the ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR X670E HERO, Corsair's DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5 6000MHz 64GB, and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5090 FE. It runs Sabrent's Rocket 4 Plus-G 4TB with Windows 11 Pro, cooled by ASUS's ROG RYUO III, and powered by ASUS's TUF Gaming 1000W Gold. Accessories include the Corsair K65 PLUS Wireless keyboard, Corsair M75 Wireless mouse, and MSI MAG 321UPX monitor.

Follow TweakTown on Google News
Add TweakTown as a source on Google

Similar News Stories

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles