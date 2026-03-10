DLSS 4.5 Dynamic Frame Generation launch date confirmed

TL;DR: NVIDIA's DLSS 4.5 enhances Super Resolution and introduces Dynamic Frame Multi Generation, dynamically adjusting frame rates for smoother gameplay on high-refresh monitors. It improves image quality, latency, and efficiency, boosting 4K gaming performance and delivering up to 35% more performance in ray-tracing titles for GeForce RTX 50 Series users.

Announced earlier this year, NVIDIA's new DLSS 4.5 is all about enhancing and evolving its Super Resolution and Multi Frame Generation technologies. DLSS 4.5 Super Resolution is already out in the world and supported in hundreds of games thanks to the NVIDIA App's DLSS Override feature. With its powerful second-generation Transformer model, it dramatically improves image quality, restoring detail and enhancing 4K gaming performance.

With GDC kicking off this week in San Francisco, NVIDIA has confirmed that the second half of the big DLSS 4.5 update, Dynamic Frame Multi Generation, is on track for release on March 31. And much like the arrival of DLSS 4.5 Super Resolution, it will be available in a wide range of titles via the NVIDIA App, for GeForce RTX 50 Series owners.

Although some of the chatter surrounding the initial DLSS 4.5 Dynamic Frame Multi Generation announcement focused on the fact that the number of potential AI-generated frames was increasing from 4 to 6, the big thing here is the dynamic part of the equation, not the whole Frame Generation 2X versus 3X, 4X, and now 5X and 6X debate. In fact, it's on track to be a potential game-changer for Frame Generation as a whole.

During our hands-on time with Dynamic Multi Frame Generation earlier this year, we learned that it's a technology designed to max out the refresh rate of a modern PC gaming monitor. Whether that's a 4K 240 Hz or QHD 360 Hz display, Dynamic Multi Frame Generation doesn't stick to a fixed multiplier but instead dynamically adjusts the frame generation multiplier to maintain a smooth and consistent frame rate. According to NVIDIA, this allows the technology to "strike the perfect balance between frame rate, image quality, and responsiveness."

In addition, the Multi Frame Generation model is being updated to improve latency, efficiency, and responsiveness, as well as the image quality of static objects, such as a game's UI. And when paired with DLSS 4.5 Super Resolution, overall image quality is improved in hardware-intensive ray-tracing titles, alongside delivering up to 35% more performance than using DLSS 4.