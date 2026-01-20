Sony spins off TV business in new deal giving TCL 51% stake

In a new landmark deal, starting in 2027, new TVs from Sony will be designed by China's TCL, not Sony, yet Sony retains 49% stake in the new combination.

TL;DR: Sony is exiting TV manufacturing by partnering with TCL to form a new company, where TCL holds 51% and Sony 49%. The joint venture will produce next-gen Bravia-branded TVs and home audio, combining Sony's technology and TCL's display expertise to target the premium global home entertainment market starting in 2027.

Sony is spinning off its TV business with a new deal with TCL, signaling the end of an era for Sony electronics.

Today, Sony announced a landmark deal that would effectively see the Japanese company step out of TV manufacturing. As part of the deal, Sony and TCL will form a new company with the majority 51% stake belonging to TCL, and Sony taking a 49% stake.

The new company will design, produce, and ship next-gen home entertainment audio and visual technology, including TV sets. The new line of TVs will retain both Sony's name and the Bravia branding, with the specifics of the deal to be ironed out by March 2026. Sony and TCL expected the new unit to start operations in April 2027. Based on the vocabulary used in the announcement, TCL and Sony may be focusing their new products on the higher-end of the tech spectrum.

Sony's Bravia TVs have been somewhat of a hard sell throughout the years, and Sony's Entertainment Technology & Services segment, which the Bravia TV line belongs to, only had a 7% profit margin last year in FY24.

Check below for more info from the press release: