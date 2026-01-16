OpenAI and Sam Altman confirm ads are coming to ChatGPT

OpenAI has announced it will begin trialing advertisements within ChatGPT conversations within the coming weeks, but with certain principles.

TL;DR: OpenAI is testing embedded ads in ChatGPT's free and Go tiers, ensuring ads do not influence responses or user data. Users retain control over ad personalization and can opt out entirely. OpenAI emphasizes privacy, transparency, and maintaining answer independence while introducing ads to support long-term platform value.

OpenAI has announced in a new X post that it's beginning to test embedded advertisements within ChatGPT conversations, specifically within the free and Go tiers of ChatGPT.

The AI company has outlined its advertising principles in a new image, with the first being "Answer Independence," which means ads do not influence the answers that ChatGPT provides users, and that ads are not optimized toward users. Lastly, ads are "always separate and clearly labelled". Next is "Conversation Privacy," which OpenAI explains is the act of keeping user conversations with ChatGPT private from advertisers, adding, "We will never sell your data to advertisers."

"Choice and Control". This guideline states that users will always have the ability to turn off ad personalization, and the option of clearing data used for ads. Users will have these options available to them at any given time, and there will always be an option for users to turn off ads completely, presumably via a paid subscription tier.

The last principle is "Long-term Value," which includes OpenAI not optimizing ads for time spent within ChatGPT. OpenAI writes in its X post that it will begin trialing ads in ChatGPT free and Go tiers in the coming weeks.

