NuPhy's impressive new Node100 and WH80 keyboards should be on your radar

NuPhy is a keyboard brand that is quickly becoming one to keep an eye on, and at CES we went hands-on with the NuPhy Node100 and gaming-focused NuPhy WH80.

TL;DR: At CES 2026, NuPhy showcased stylish, retro-inspired keyboards blending modern features and exceptional typing experiences. The productivity-focused Node100 offers hot-swappable switches, wireless support, and a customizable touch bar, while the gaming WH80 features adjustable magnetic switches and tri-mode connectivity, both supporting deep software customization.

At CES 2026, we were reminded that many companies make a wide range of keyboards for productivity, gaming, and more. One of the companies in the sea of PC peripheral-focused brands we saw creating some of the most impressive and stylish keyboards is NuPhy.

The NuPhy Node100 in Ink Gray.

Having reviewed a few NuPhy keyboards, like the NuPhy Air75 V3, it's clear that its focus on blending retro-inspired designs with modern hardware and a fantastic-feeling typing experience is continuing as we head into 2026. At the show, we got a closer look at a pair of new keyboards from the brand: the productivity-focused NuPhy Node100 and the gaming-focused NuPhy WH80.

Although it will be available in three colorways, alongside a 75% TKL variant, the NuPhy Node100 in its beige form has the look of PC gear from the 1990s - albeit with the option to add a few bright, colorful keycaps. The full-sized variant has all the keys you expect, supports Mac and PC, and features a customizable touch bar running across the top of the keyboard.

Ultimately, what makes the NuPhy Node100 impressive is how it feels to use and its customizability, with hot-swappable switches and your choice of switch styles. With multiple damping layers and a gasket mount, the typefeel here is creamy and smooth. Throw in wireless support and around 1,000 hours of battery life, and a price point of $109.95, and this is definitely a productivity keyboard for creators and daily PC users alike, worth checking out.

The gaming-focused NuPhy WH80.

In addition to the NuPhy100, we also got the chance to check out the gaming-focused NuPhy WH80, which sports adjustable magnetic switches. With an impressive 0.1 to 3.3mm actuation range and a sensitivity of 0.01mm, the WH80 is also a tri-mode keyboard that supports 8K polling over wired and wireless connections.

The retro-inspired look and 75% form factor look fantastic, and the WH80 includes a programmable dial alongside retro-inspired switches for switching between connectivity modes and profiles. After a quick test, one thing that made the WH80 stand out from the crowd was its switch, which felt cushiony and smooth while delivering the crisp response you expect from a gaming board.

Both the productivity-focused NuPhy Node100 and the gaming-focused NuPhy WH80 support deep software customization via the company's dedicated web interface called NuPhyIO. We're looking to provide in-depth reviews on both soon, so stay tuned.