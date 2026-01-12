NuPhy's impressive new Node100 and WH80 keyboards should be on your radar

NuPhy is a keyboard brand that is quickly becoming one to keep an eye on, and at CES we went hands-on with the NuPhy Node100 and gaming-focused NuPhy WH80.

NuPhy's impressive new Node100 and WH80 keyboards should be on your radar
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Senior Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: At CES 2026, NuPhy showcased stylish, retro-inspired keyboards blending modern features and exceptional typing experiences. The productivity-focused Node100 offers hot-swappable switches, wireless support, and a customizable touch bar, while the gaming WH80 features adjustable magnetic switches and tri-mode connectivity, both supporting deep software customization.

At CES 2026, we were reminded that many companies make a wide range of keyboards for productivity, gaming, and more. One of the companies in the sea of PC peripheral-focused brands we saw creating some of the most impressive and stylish keyboards is NuPhy.

The NuPhy Node100 in Ink Gray.
4

The NuPhy Node100 in Ink Gray.

Having reviewed a few NuPhy keyboards, like the NuPhy Air75 V3, it's clear that its focus on blending retro-inspired designs with modern hardware and a fantastic-feeling typing experience is continuing as we head into 2026. At the show, we got a closer look at a pair of new keyboards from the brand: the productivity-focused NuPhy Node100 and the gaming-focused NuPhy WH80.

Although it will be available in three colorways, alongside a 75% TKL variant, the NuPhy Node100 in its beige form has the look of PC gear from the 1990s - albeit with the option to add a few bright, colorful keycaps. The full-sized variant has all the keys you expect, supports Mac and PC, and features a customizable touch bar running across the top of the keyboard.

Ultimately, what makes the NuPhy Node100 impressive is how it feels to use and its customizability, with hot-swappable switches and your choice of switch styles. With multiple damping layers and a gasket mount, the typefeel here is creamy and smooth. Throw in wireless support and around 1,000 hours of battery life, and a price point of $109.95, and this is definitely a productivity keyboard for creators and daily PC users alike, worth checking out.

The gaming-focused NuPhy WH80.
4

The gaming-focused NuPhy WH80.

In addition to the NuPhy100, we also got the chance to check out the gaming-focused NuPhy WH80, which sports adjustable magnetic switches. With an impressive 0.1 to 3.3mm actuation range and a sensitivity of 0.01mm, the WH80 is also a tri-mode keyboard that supports 8K polling over wired and wireless connections.

The retro-inspired look and 75% form factor look fantastic, and the WH80 includes a programmable dial alongside retro-inspired switches for switching between connectivity modes and profiles. After a quick test, one thing that made the WH80 stand out from the crowd was its switch, which felt cushiony and smooth while delivering the crisp response you expect from a gaming board.

Both the productivity-focused NuPhy Node100 and the gaming-focused NuPhy WH80 support deep software customization via the company's dedicated web interface called NuPhyIO. We're looking to provide in-depth reviews on both soon, so stay tuned.

Thank you to our major CES 2026 sponsors!
ASRockGIGABYTEKIOXIAMSIPatriot MemoryXPG

For more CES 2026 news coverage, check out our hub for the latest stories.