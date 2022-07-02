All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Modder turns down job at Bethesda to continue work on Fallout London

Bethesda hired one of the modders behind Fallout London, but another modder turned down a job offer to continue work on the mod.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sat, Jul 2 2022 4:19 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

A modder behind Fallout London has turned down a job offer from Bethesda to continue working on the big DLC-sized mod.

It's not uncommon for Bethesda to recruit talented modders and fold them into its staff, especially for Elder Scrolls and Fallout games. In fact, the studio was so impressed by the recent Fallout London mod that it offered jobs to two of the people who worked on the project...but only one of them accepted the positions.

A recent update post from Fallout London's official Twitter page confirmed the news. The mod's lead technical advisor Ryan "Ropiequet" Johnson is moving on to work at Bethesda as an associate level designer. Project manager Dean "Prilladog" Carter was also offered a job by Bethesda to work on Fallout 76, but he declined and will instead continue working on Fallout London.

"It is worth remembering that many people try and use large-scale mod projects like this for pure CV padding and routes into the industry. But some people like Dean do it truly for the community, for the team, for you," the announcement reads.

"It isn't easy to turn down your life's dream to return to working on a project for free, so I've given him this mention as his selflessness and dedication to the team is something we should all appreciate."

Johnson's departure from the project was planned well in advance and the former technical advisor has left lots of notes, plans, and tips for the Fallout London team to follow in his absence.

Fallout London is due out sometime in 2023. Check the deep dive video below for more information:

Modder turns down job at Bethesda to continue work on Fallout London 1 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Fallout 4 Game of The Year Edition - Xbox One

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$16.99
$16.99$16.99-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/2/2022 at 4:19 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.