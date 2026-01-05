AMD's new Ryzen AI 400 Series includes the first desktop Copilot+ processor

The new AMD Ryzen AI 400 Series, led by the flagship Zen 5-powered Ryzen AI 9 HX 475, levels up AI performance and brings Ryzen AI to desktops too.

TL;DR: At CES 2026, AMD unveiled the Ryzen AI 400 Series processors featuring integrated XDNA 2 NPUs with up to 60 AI TOPS, 12 Zen 5 cores, and Radeon RDNA 3.5 GPUs. These CPUs deliver enhanced multitasking, gaming, and content creation performance with up to 24-hour battery life for laptops and desktops.

At CES 2026, AMD announced a new lineup of client processors, including the Ryzen AI 400 Series, which will power a wide range of laptops and even desktops this year. Building on the success of the Ryzen AI 300 Series, these CPU, GPU, and NPU chips are Copilot+ and AMD ROCm-ready with the integrated AMD XDNA 2 NPU offering up to 60 AI TOPS of performance.

5

VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

The 60 AI TOPS is only available in the flagship Ryzen AI 9 HX 475 model, which includes 12 Zen 5 Cores with 24 Threads, a Max Boost clock speed of 5.2 GHz, 36MB of Cache, and 16 RDNA 3.5 Compute Units. AMD notes that the integrated Radeon GPU features an impressive GPU Boost Clock speed of 3.1 GHz, which should deliver faster gaming performance than previous generations.

As part of its announcement, AMD provided benchmark results and performance comparisons between the Ryzen AI 9 HX 470 (which is also a 12 Core 24 Thread processor but with 55 TOPs) and the Intel Core Ultra 9 288V running at an efficient 30W.

Read more: AMD's new Ryzen AI 400 series laptops will hit the market in next couple of months

And with that, AMD confirms 1.3x faster multi-tasking, 1.25x NPU TOPs performance, 1.1x faster gaming, and 1.7x faster content creation. Plus, up to 24 hours of uninterrupted battery life for web browsing and video playback. You can find the benchmark charts below.

5

5

5

And here are the full specs for the AMD Ryzen AI 400 Series Processors - which will be coming to a range of laptops and desktops starting sometime in Q1 2026.