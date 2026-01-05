AMD's new Ryzen AI 400 Series includes the first desktop Copilot+ processor

The new AMD Ryzen AI 400 Series, led by the flagship Zen 5-powered Ryzen AI 9 HX 475, levels up AI performance and brings Ryzen AI to desktops too.

AMD's new Ryzen AI 400 Series includes the first desktop Copilot+ processor
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Senior Editor
Published
3 minutes & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: At CES 2026, AMD unveiled the Ryzen AI 400 Series processors featuring integrated XDNA 2 NPUs with up to 60 AI TOPS, 12 Zen 5 cores, and Radeon RDNA 3.5 GPUs. These CPUs deliver enhanced multitasking, gaming, and content creation performance with up to 24-hour battery life for laptops and desktops.

At CES 2026, AMD announced a new lineup of client processors, including the Ryzen AI 400 Series, which will power a wide range of laptops and even desktops this year. Building on the success of the Ryzen AI 300 Series, these CPU, GPU, and NPU chips are Copilot+ and AMD ROCm-ready with the integrated AMD XDNA 2 NPU offering up to 60 AI TOPS of performance.

AMD's new Ryzen AI 400 Series includes the first desktop Copilot+ processor 10012
5

The 60 AI TOPS is only available in the flagship Ryzen AI 9 HX 475 model, which includes 12 Zen 5 Cores with 24 Threads, a Max Boost clock speed of 5.2 GHz, 36MB of Cache, and 16 RDNA 3.5 Compute Units. AMD notes that the integrated Radeon GPU features an impressive GPU Boost Clock speed of 3.1 GHz, which should deliver faster gaming performance than previous generations.

As part of its announcement, AMD provided benchmark results and performance comparisons between the Ryzen AI 9 HX 470 (which is also a 12 Core 24 Thread processor but with 55 TOPs) and the Intel Core Ultra 9 288V running at an efficient 30W.

And with that, AMD confirms 1.3x faster multi-tasking, 1.25x NPU TOPs performance, 1.1x faster gaming, and 1.7x faster content creation. Plus, up to 24 hours of uninterrupted battery life for web browsing and video playback. You can find the benchmark charts below.

AMD's new Ryzen AI 400 Series includes the first desktop Copilot+ processor 10053
5
AMD's new Ryzen AI 400 Series includes the first desktop Copilot+ processor 10054
5
AMD's new Ryzen AI 400 Series includes the first desktop Copilot+ processor 10055
5

And here are the full specs for the AMD Ryzen AI 400 Series Processors - which will be coming to a range of laptops and desktops starting sometime in Q1 2026.

ItemCores/ThreadsMax BoostCache (l2+L3)Memory SpeedNPU TOPsGPUCompute UnitsGPU Boost clock
Ryzen AI 9 HX 47512/245.2 GHz36 MB8533 MT/s60Radeon 890M163.1 GHz
Ryzen AI 9 HX 47012/245.2 GHz36 MB8533 MT/s55Radeon 890M163.1 GHz
Ryzen AI 9 46510/205.0 GHz34 MB8533 MT/s50Radeon 880M122.9 GHz
Ryzen AI 7 4508/165.1 GHz24 MB8533 MT/s50Radeon 860M83.1 GHz
Ryzen AI 7 4456/124.6 GHz14 MB8000 MT/s50Radeon 840M42.9 GHz
Ryzen AI 5 4356/124.5 GHz14 MB8000 MT/s50Radeon 840M42.8 GHz
Ryzen AI 5 4304/84.5 GHz12 MB8000 MT/s50Radeon 840M42.8 GHz
Thank you to our major CES 2026 sponsors!
ASRockGIGABYTEKIOXIAMSIPatriot MemoryXPG

For more CES 2026 news coverage, check out our hub for the latest stories.