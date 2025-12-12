Housemarque's new first-party PlayStation game Saros delayed to April 2026

Housemarque delays its stylish new sci-fi bullet hell game by a month to give the project some extra polish.
Sony's new first-party PlayStation game Saros will now release on April 30, 2026, about a month after its original intended launch. This puts Saros' release in Sony's FY26 timeline--had it released in March, it would technically be in Sony's FY25 period, and these product release timings can materially impact a division's earnings reports.
Housemarque says that Saros was delayed so the team can ensure the game "exceeds our vision." Based on the recent trailers, the studio is aiming to deliver a high pedigree of action survival mixed with otherworldly alien battles tinged with the warm, glowing amber light of a dying sun, perhaps one from a Beksinski painting.
"Saros is the ultimate evolution of the Housemarque gameplay-first experience," said creative director Gregory Louden.
The delay was also accompanied by pre-order info; the base Saros game will be $70 on PlayStation 5, but there's also an $80 deluxe edition that comes with 2-days early access to the singleplayer-only game, as well as three cosmetic armor sets that make the in-game protagonist Arjun look like characters from other Sony games.
As for the delay, Louden explains:
"Following today's deeper look at our storytelling, we also wanted to share an update on our launch timing. To make sure that Saros exceeds our vision, Saros will now release on April 30, 2026.
"We cannot wait to share more about our game, how we push the PS5 hardware, and more from everyone working on Saros."