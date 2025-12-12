Housemarque's new first-party PlayStation game Saros delayed to April 2026

Housemarque's stylish new bullet-hell action game Saros has been delayed slightly and will now be a part of PlayStation's fiscal year 2026 timeline.

TL;DR: Housemarque's sci-fi bullet hell game Saros is delayed to April 30, 2026, for extra polish to exceed the studio's vision. Launching on PlayStation 5, Saros offers high-action survival gameplay with deluxe editions featuring early access and exclusive cosmetic armor sets.

Housemarque delays its stylish new sci-fi bullet hell game by a month to give the project some extra polish.

Sony's new first-party PlayStation game Saros will now release on April 30, 2026, about a month after its original intended launch. This puts Saros' release in Sony's FY26 timeline--had it released in March, it would technically be in Sony's FY25 period, and these product release timings can materially impact a division's earnings reports.

Housemarque says that Saros was delayed so the team can ensure the game "exceeds our vision." Based on the recent trailers, the studio is aiming to deliver a high pedigree of action survival mixed with otherworldly alien battles tinged with the warm, glowing amber light of a dying sun, perhaps one from a Beksinski painting.

"Saros is the ultimate evolution of the Housemarque gameplay-first experience," said creative director Gregory Louden.

The delay was also accompanied by pre-order info; the base Saros game will be $70 on PlayStation 5, but there's also an $80 deluxe edition that comes with 2-days early access to the singleplayer-only game, as well as three cosmetic armor sets that make the in-game protagonist Arjun look like characters from other Sony games.

As for the delay, Louden explains: