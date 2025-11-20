Pick up a Radeon RX 9060 XT 16GB for $339 with this Black Friday GPU deal

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.

TL;DR: AMD's Radeon RX 9060 XT 16GB delivers up to 61% faster 1440p gaming and improved ray-tracing when compared to the Radeon RX 7600. It also outperforms the GeForce RTX 5060 by 10% with double the VRAM. Available at $339.98, this ASUS Dual model offers strong mainstream performance, efficient cooling, and value amid rising DRAM prices and potential GPU cost increases.

This year, AMD released its mainstream RDNA 4 GPU in two flavors: 8GB and 16GB of VRAM. Naturally, the latter proved to be the model to get with 1080p gaming performance that's 53% faster than the previous-gen Radeon RX 7600 and 1440p performance that is around 61% faster. These impressive results are thanks to AMD's massive improvement to ray-tracing performance, which finally sees the company present a competitive alternative to GeForce RTX.

And on that front, the Radeon RX 9060 XT 16GB is around 10% faster than the GeForce RTX 5060 while featuring double the VRAM. These results come from our review of the ASUS PRIME model from earlier this year, which is why this new Black Friday GPU Deal on the compact ASUS Dual Radeon RX 9060 XT 16GB is worth checking out.

Available for $339.98 at Amazon, which represents 15% or $60 off its original $399.99 price tag, you're looking at a powerful mainstream gaming GPU with enough VRAM to give you peace of mind that it'll have no problem running all of the latest games on the horizon with decent settings, FSR 4, and even ray-tracing enabled.

Another reason this deal is worth highlighting is the current DRAM crisis, which has seen memory prices more than double in the last month alone, with several reports hinting at a 2026 shortage and additional price hikes on the way. In fact, there are credible rumors that AMD will raise the prices of its graphics cards due to memory pricing, so there's a "get it while you can" element to this deal that extends beyond the usual Black Friday window.

As far as this particular model goes, ASUS's compact 2.5-slot Dual design includes 0dB fans and a Dual BIOS mode for Performance and Quiet profiles, with a modest overclocked Boost Clock speed of 3250 MHz available when you fire up ASUS's GPU Tweak III app.