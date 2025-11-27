Elon Musk challenges the best League of Legends team to vs Grok, they accept

Elon Musk has challenged the world's best League of Legends team to face off against Grok 5 in 2026, and T1 esports has accepted the challenge.

Elon Musk has challenged the best professional League of Legends team to versus Grok 5, xAI's latest iteration of its artificial intelligence software.

That League of Legends team is T1, a South Korean esports organization that has won a staggering six League of Legends World Championship titles. T1 won the most recent League of Legends World Championship, marking the first three-peat in the history of professional League of Legends. In an effort to test Grok 5's skill, Elon Musk has taken to his personal X account to outline some rules for the match.

Musk wrote that Grok will "see" the game the same way a human would, but through a camera positioned in front of a monitor. A handicap will be imposed to account for reaction latency, so Grok can't react any faster than a human.

Presumably, the setup for the match would include five PCs and five separate cameras observing the monitors of those computers. The camera feeds would link directly to the Grok 5 AI model, and the AI would make in-game decisions based on the visual data it receives in real time.

In response to Musk's challenge, the official T1 League of Legends X account replied, "We are ready, R U?"

In addition to T1 accepting the challenge, the idea of Grok facing off against the world's best League of Legends players has attracted the attention of Riot Games, the creators of League of Legends, with Marc Merrill, the co-founder and president of Riot, replying to Musk's post with, "Let's discuss."