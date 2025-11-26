GEEKOM Geekbook X14 Pro aims to redefine ultra lightweight Windows laptops in mid-December

GEEKOM announced it will be releasing the highly anticipated Geekbook X series laptops in mid-December 2025, a new model of laptop intended to redefine portable productivity, sleek aesthetics, advanced hardware, and performance - all within an extremely durable and lightweight chassis.

Leading the pack of the new line-up is the Geekbook X14 Pro, which GEEKOM states is the lightest Windows laptop in its class, weighing just 2.2 lbs, which is 0.5 lbs lighter than the MacBook Air. For those who don't know, GEEKOM was founded in Taiwan in 2003 and has grown into a global PC brand that has carved out a space in the high-end mini PC market. The company touted a 150% revenue increase in Q3 2025 compared to the previous quarter, far surpassing internal expectations, and demonstrated the ever-growing brand.

Now, GEEKOM is moving to the laptop market with its new slogan, "Think PC, Think GEEKOM," marking a move for the company into becoming a full-scenario PC brand. As for the Geekbook X Series, the company has stated it will include two models: the Geekbook X14 Pro (14-inch) and Geekbook X16 Pro (16-inch).

Each of these models is sporting an Intel Ultra series processor and features an all-metal magnesium alloy chassis. The 14-inch features a 2.8K OLED display, and both models will have 120Hz refresh rate displays. GEEKOM states the chassis, while being all-metal, will feature a skin-friendly texture and is designed to blend the world of durability, weightlessness, and comfort.

The Geekbook X14 Pro is capable of reaching up to 16 hours of battery life, which makes it a great option for travel, remote work, campus life, or even extended creative sessions. Measuring at just 16.9mm, which is approximately the diameter of a ballpoint pen, the Geekbook X14 Pro provides an experience and a level of portability that is almost akin to a tablet, especially considering the laptop weighs just 2.2 lbs.

Despite its weight and portability, the Geekbook X14 Pro packs a punch when it comes to performance, with the company stating that creatives who are in need of responsive, dependable computing will be at home on the upcoming laptop. Additionally, it will be a fantastic laptop for various productivity workloads, general multitasking, or even media creation. It's the perfect blend of efficiency and performance.

GEEKOM intends to redefine the laptop space with the release of its Geekbook X series laptops in mid-December, marking a bold new direction for ultra-light Windows laptops. Currently, pricing isn't available, but GEEKOM informs us that it will be providing details on the Geekbook X14 Pro soon, and that we can expect an official launch along with additional details on the upcoming laptop soon.