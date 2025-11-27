KTC discounts its most popular 27-inch gaming monitors for Black Friday by up to $180

KTC has slashed the prices of three of its most popular QHD gaming monitors at Best Buy, with discounts of up to $180 on select models.

Black Friday deals are here, and Best Buy is one of the many locations where you can snag a great deal on some upgrades for your gaming setup. More specifically, KTC has slashed prices across three of its gaming monitors.

4

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

KTC has Black Friday deals on the monitors mentioned in this article from November 20 to November 29, with discounts on three of its most popular 27-inch gaming monitors. Starting off with the KTC H27E6, a 27-inch 2560 x 1440p resolution Fast IPS panel display that features a 320Hz refresh rate. The H27E6 is the flagship gaming monitor within this line-up, and with its IPS display, it offers stellar viewing angles and great motion performance with its 1ms response time.

As for connectivity, the H27E6 offers 2x HDMI 2.1 ports, 2x DisplayPort 1.4, a USB-A hub, and a headphone jack. Since the H27E6 includes HDMI ports, it means the display gets extra points for versatility, as consoles can be connected, alongside a PC setup, which would take advantage of the DisplayPorts. While consoles can't reach the 320Hz refresh rate the H27E6 is rated for, they will be able to comfortably reach 120Hz through the HDMI 2.1 specification.

Other features include FreeSync, VESA DisplayHDR 400, a peak brightness of 450 nits, along with good adjustability options such as pivot, tilt, swivel, and height adjustment. KTC has discounted the H27E6 for Black Friday by $170, bringing its total cost down from $399.99 to $229.99.

4

Moving to the KTC H27T6, which is the middle child of the three monitors currently discounted. The H27T6 is also a 27-inch 2560 x 1440p (QHD) resolution display that uses a Fast IPS panel and has a response time of just 1ms. However, its maximum refresh rate is 210Hz, which is a substantial decrease from the 320Hz on the H27E6. Although with the drop in refresh rate comes a drop in price, with KTC hitting the H27T6 with an even bigger discount than the H27E6. The H27T6 is normally priced at $349.99, but for Black Friday, it is $169.99, saving buyers $180.

Other specifications worth mentioning on the H27T6 are the inclusion of 2x HDMI 2.0 ports, 2x DisplayPort 1.4 ports, 1x USB-A 2.0 port, and 1x headphone jack. Notably, the H27T6 reduces the HDMI standard down to 2.0, rather than 2.1 seen on the monitor's older brother. What the H27T6 has over its more expensive sibling is the overclockability of the panel, which can boost to 210Hz when the overclock mode is engaged.

The H27T6 offers the same adjustability options with height, tilt, swivel, and pivot ergonomics, while maintaining the same viewing angles as well.

4

The last monitor on the list, the KTC H27D9, is another 27-inch Fast IPS gaming monitor that has a 2560 x 1440p resolution, but a 100Hz refresh rate that can boost to 120Hz. The H27D9 is the youngest sibling out of the three displays, and is the most affordable out of the discounted gaming monitors.

Other specifications worth noting are the 7ms response time, the lack of height adjustment, and the reduction in connectivity options. The H27T6 has 1x DisplayPort 1.4, but still maintains the 2x HDMI 2.0 seen on the H27T6, along with the headphone jack.

The H27D9 is aimed at entry-level gamers who want to step into the world of 120Hz refresh rate gaming without breaking the bank, and to do that, KTC has discounted the H27D9 by $30 for the duration of the Black Friday deal, bringing its total cost down from $139.99 to $109.99.

Black Friday is a great opportunity to upgrade your PC gaming setup with a new piece of technology that you have had your eye on for quite some time, or get ahead of your Christmas shopping for a loved one. KTC will be running these deals on the monitors above from November 20 to November 29.