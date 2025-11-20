NVIDIA offers replacement for damaged RTX PRO 6000 worth $10K, used PCIe boards now in China

TL;DR: NVIDIA replaced a damaged $10,000 RTX PRO 6000 GPU after its irreplaceable PCIe connector broke during transport, addressing a critical design flaw. The company offered a replacement unit and technical support, highlighting challenges with the card's fragile PCIe board and sparking concerns over NVIDIA's hardware durability.

The unfortunate user with an expensive, dead NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 card worth $10,000 has just had his card replaced by the company, as used PCIe boards enter the Chinese market.

Just a few days ago we reported that a user had sent NorthridgeFix a damaged NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 card, which had been damaged during transport as the user kept the $10,000 card installed into the PCIe slot in his motherboard, and the PCIe board snapped. The board isn't replaceable by NVIDIA and the company doesn't sell any spare boards, so $10K was flushed down the drain... until now.

That was just a few days ago, with NVIDIA reaching out to Northridge Fix saying: "we recently saw your video featuring the NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 GPU that a customer sent to you. We would like to provide a replacement unit to the customer. Also, if the original RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPU can be returned to us, we'd like our technical team to help inspect and troubleshoot".

NVIDIA continued: "we can help coordinate the return and just need to know where we should send the replacement unit".

NorthridgeFix isn't happy with some of NVIDIA's designs, especially the GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition and the uber-expensive RTX PRO 6000. All the stress, all the weight of the entire RTX PRO 6000 is on the PCIe board, and when transported inside of a system and in the PCIe slot itself, NorthridgeFix told the customer he couldn't solder that PCIe piece back together, and compared it to glass being put back together after being smashed.

NorthridgeFix condemned the GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition, where he called it one of the worst designs ever, but with the damaged RTX 5090 FE he received in the past, NVIDIA provided the PCIe connector so it could be fixed.