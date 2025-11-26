JIGOO kicks off Black Friday with discounts on handheld vacuums of up to 34%

JIGOO has slashed prices on three of its handheld vacuums for Black Friday, offering discounts of up to 34% on select models for a limited time.

Black Friday deals are kicking off nice and early, which means it's a great time to snag products you have been holding out on.

4

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

JIGOO J300

JIGOO is discounting some of its mattress cleaners in celebration of Black Friday, slashing prices on its handheld vacuums. The JIGOO J300 is one of the more advanced mattress-cleaning vacuums, offering a tech-heavy package at a very accessible price point. For Black Friday, JIGOO has slashed the price of the J300 down to $79.99, making its 500W motor that delivers 13 kPa of suction even more of an attractive deal.

Additionally, the J300 is paired with UV-C light, ultrasonic waves, and a 131°F (55 °C) heating system, designed to help eliminate dust mites and allergens from the surface it's moving across. Furthermore, it has a built-in dust sensor that monitors surface cleanliness in real time, alerting the user when the surface is 100% clean. With its double-cup design, sponge filtration, and a compact handheld form, the J300 is ideal for beds, sofas, and pet-heavy households.

4

Next up is the JIGOO T600, which is more powerful than the J300 as it features a 700W motor and 15 kPa of suction. It also features strong agitation, UV-C sanitizing, ultrasonic pulses, and a 140°F (60 °C) heated airflow for full surface purification. The T600 is designed for mattress cleaning, but can also be used on cribs, pillows, and even fabric furniture. The T600 also features a smart display that shows the surface's real-time cleanliness.

Additionally, the T600 features an upgraded MIF dual-cyclone filtration system that performs at HEPA-level efficiency, capturing 99.99% of particles down to 0.3 microns. It's also fully washable and reusable. The T600 is the higher-end option, with a focus on allergen removal, and for Black Friday, JIGOO has discounted it by 15%, bringing its price down from $169.99 to $144.49.

4

For shoppers looking for the most affordable mattress cleaner, JIGOO has the S100, which has the most discounted price out of the three options. The S100 offers lightweight handling without cutting many key features. It's a smaller device, but still delivers 12 kPa of suction and full-surface vibration to lift dust, pet hair, and fabric debris more efficiently than a standard handheld vacuum.

The S100 features a 4-in-1 cleaning system that combines strong suction with its 253.7 nm UV-C light. It features warm airflow and high-frequency vibration that target allergens and microscopic impurities during its cleaning. It's designed to clean bedding and upholstery. At just 2.8 pounds, the S100 is very easy to maneuver, especially with its 16.4 ft power cable. The S100 has a 0.4 L dust cup and a wide nozzle for efficient large-area cleaning. It's rated at 99.97 filtration down to 0.3 microns, and for Black Friday, it's been discounted by 34%, bringing its price down from $89.99 to $59.49.

Black Friday promotion runs from November 20th to December 1st.