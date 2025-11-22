Kingbull Black Friday 2025: Unbeatable Deals on Premium E-Bikes

Kingbull's Black Friday 2025 sale is officially underway, offering riders a chance to upgrade their e-bike experience with some of the best prices of the year. From November 5 to December 5, enthusiasts can enjoy incredible savings across Kingbull's lineup of high-performance electric bikes. Whether you're looking for rugged off-road capabilities or practical city commuting, there's a Kingbull model to meet every rider's needs.

Hunter 2.0 - Adventure Made Simple

8

VIEW GALLERY - 8 IMAGES

At the forefront of the lineup is the Hunter 2.0, now available at $799, with a $900 discount from its original price. This model is engineered for adventurers who value versatility and reliability. Its 750W motor provides strong, consistent power, paired with a 48V battery capable of handling up to 55 miles on a single charge. With 26x4.0" tires, a front suspension fork, and a 7-speed Shimano drivetrain, the Hunter 2.0 ensures comfort and control on varied terrain.

The Hunter 2.0 double set is priced at $1,348 and includes standard bundled gifts, making it an ideal choice for riders looking for a durable, ready-to-go e-bike. This model is also eligible for the additional $250 off when purchasing two bikes.

Rover 2.0 - Full-Suspension Fat Tire Performance

8

Riders looking for off-road dominance will appreciate the Rover 2.0, now $999. With a full-suspension frame and 26x4.0" fat tires, it excels on gravel paths, dirt trails, and uneven terrain. Powered by a 750W Bafang motor and 48V battery, the Rover 2.0 delivers smooth torque-assisted pedal performance for up to 60 miles of riding per charge.

Although the Rover 2.0 isn't eligible for the "buy 2, get $250 off" promotion, it's a solid investment for those who prioritize stability, comfort, and all-terrain capability.

Discover 2.0 & Discover ST 2.0 - Urban Commuter Comfort

8

Kingbull's Discover 2.0 and Discover ST 2.0 models are now both $999, offering stylish urban riding with practical features. Each bike includes a large seat cushion, a front bag, and glasses as gifts. Both bikes share a 750W motor and 48V battery for up to 60 miles of smooth, torque-assisted commuting. With 26x4.0" tires and front suspension, riders can tackle city streets with confidence.

These models are designed for everyday use, whether commuting to work or exploring your neighborhood. They provide a perfect balance of performance, comfort, and convenience without sacrificing stability or reliability.

Voyager 2.0 - Versatile Cargo E-Bike

8

The Voyager 2.0, priced at $999, is perfect for those who need additional cargo capacity. Its step-through frame and front and rear baskets make carrying gear simple. The bike features a 750W motor, 48V battery, and 20x4.0" tires, giving riders up to 80 miles of range with dual battery options. Voyager 2.0 also handles urban commuting and light off-road paths effortlessly, offering a versatile e-bike solution for active riders.

Verve - Compact Power and Portability

8

Kingbull's Verve is designed for weekend getaways, errands, or leisure rides. At $1,299, after a $600 discount, it comes with front and rear baskets for extra storage. Its 750W motor and 48V battery give riders a comfortable 60-80 mile range depending on terrain and assist level. With 20x4.0" fat tires and front suspension, the Verve is agile, portable, and perfect for city or suburban environments. It's eligible for the "buy 2, get $250 off" promotion.

Jumper GO - Urban Adventure Ready

The Jumper GO, now $1,499 after a $1,000 discount, is Kingbull's 20" fat tire model, ideal for both city streets and light trails. Its 750W motor and 48V battery allow up to 80 miles of riding. It comes with a rear rack, helmet, phone mount, and glasses as gifts. With dual suspension and 8-speed Shimano gearing, the Jumper GO combines comfort, power, and convenience for riders seeking a versatile commuting solution.

Trekker - All-Terrain Everyday Rider

8

Kingbull's Trekker, priced at $1,299 with a $600 discount, is designed for long-distance commuting and trail exploration. Its 26x4.0" tires, 750W motor, and 48V battery offer up to 80 miles of range. The bike comes with a rear rack and a large seat cushion, making it ideal for riders who carry gear or travel longer distances. A front suspension fork and 4-piston Tektro hydraulic brakes provide comfort and control across all terrains.

EX Titan - Kingbull's Flagship Adventure Bike

8

For riders seeking the ultimate all-terrain performance, the EX Titan is Kingbull's flagship, now $1,499 after a $1,100 discount. It features a 750W motor, 48V battery, and dual suspension for superior comfort and control. Large 26x4.0" tires offer traction and stability on varied surfaces. The bike comes with a helmet, glasses, and gloves as gifts. Its robust frame and high-performance components make it an ideal choice for serious off-road enthusiasts.

Black Friday Summary

Kingbull's Black Friday sale runs from November 5 to December 5, 2025. Many models offer substantial discounts, and select bikes come with additional gifts like helmets, racks, and baskets. The Hunter 2.0 and Literider 2.0 double sets include only standard gifts, but are eligible for an additional $250 off when buying two bikes.

This year's sale is a chance for riders to upgrade their commuting, weekend rides, or off-road adventures with premium e-bikes at unbeatable prices. Whether you're seeking urban convenience, cargo capacity, or rugged off-road performance, Kingbull's Black Friday lineup offers a bike suited for every rider.