Kingbull's Black Friday 2025 sale drops up to $900 off select e-bikes, with an extra $250 off two-premium torque-sensor fat-tire bikes for any terrain.

Kingbull Black Friday 2025: Massive Savings Up to $900 on E-Bikes Black Friday 2025 is here, and Kingbull is making this season unforgettable for e-bike enthusiasts. From November 5 to December 5, riders can enjoy huge discounts of up to $900 on select Kingbull models, plus an extra $250 off when purchasing any two bikes. Whether you're looking for rugged off-road adventure or city commuting convenience, there's a Kingbull e-bike for you.

Kingbull e-bikes are renowned for blending durability, comfort, and performance. Each model features torque-sensing powertrains, Kenda fat tires, and premium components from industry leaders like Samsung, Bafang, Zoom, Tektro, and Shimano. With these bikes, you can tackle mountains, trails, and urban streets alike.

Hunter 2.0

The Hunter 2.0 is a minimalist all-terrain e-bike built for adventure. Its 26"x4.0" fat tires, front suspension, and 750W Bafang motor allow you to conquer dirt trails and off-road terrain. With a rear rack rated at 150 lbs and a 48V 15Ah battery providing up to 55 miles of range, this bike is practical, durable, and fun.

Deal: $900 off, now $799

Literider 2.0

For riders needing portability, the Literider 2.0 folding e-bike folds into a compact package for easy storage in a car or office. With 20"x4.0" fat tires, front suspension, and a 750W motor, it offers smooth rides and convenience for city commuting.

Deal: $850 off, now $849

Rover 2.0

The Rover 2.0 combines dual suspension with 26"x4.0" fat tires, offering comfort and stability across any terrain. Its 750W motor paired with a 48V 15Ah battery provides up to 60 miles of range. With a 400 lb payload rating, aluminum frame, and hydraulic disc brakes, the Rover 2.0 is built to last.

Deal: $200 off, now $1199

Discover 2.0

The Discover 2.0 is a stylish e-bike for everyday commuting. Its front suspension, fat tires, and full accessory package - including lights and rear rack - ensure comfort and reliability for city streets and light trails.

Deal: $150 off, now $1149

Jumper GO

The Jumper GO is a versatile 20" full-suspension fat tire e-bike built for road and trail use. Its torque-sensing powertrain and dual suspension make climbs and bumps feel effortless. With a 48V 20Ah battery, riders can reach up to 80 miles per charge.

Deal: $800 off, now $1699

Trekker & Verve

The Trekker is ideal for riders seeking rugged practicality with comfort. Its step-thru aluminum frame houses a removable 48V 20Ah battery, supports 450 lbs total load, and comes with front suspension and fat tires. The Verve emphasizes portability with a quick-folding frame and 4" fat tires, perfect for weekend adventures.

Deals: Trekker $400 off, now $1499; Verve $400 off, now $1499

EX Titan

Kingbull's flagship, the EX Titan, delivers unmatched performance. Dual suspension, 26"x4.0" Kenda tires, and a 750W Bafang motor allow you to tackle extreme terrain. Its 48V 20Ah Samsung battery offers up to 80 miles of range. Tektro hydraulic brakes and Shimano 8-speed drivetrain provide precise control and reliability.

Deal: $900 off, now $1699

Voyager 2.0

The Voyager 2.0 is a cargo e-bike built for heavy-duty use. Its step-through frame, 200 lb-rated rear rack, and dual battery option (up to 160 miles range) make it ideal for riders needing extra capacity and versatility.

Deal: $200 off, now $1199

Kingbull's Black Friday sale provides an unbeatable opportunity to upgrade your ride. Each model offers premium features, durability, and high performance, now at discounted prices. The promotion runs from November 5 to December 5, 2025, and stock is moving fast. Don't miss the chance to secure your Kingbull e-bike and enjoy up to $900 off, plus an additional $250 off when buying two bikes.

See all the Black Friday deals now and ride into the holiday season with confidence, style, and power.