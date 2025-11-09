Dominate the trails with Kingbull's ebike Black Friday sale: Save up to $900 across all models

Kingbull's Black Friday sale is here with up to $900 off select e-bikes plus an extra $250 when you buy two. Deals run Nov 5-Dec 5, 2025. Grab yours fast!

Kingbull is back with jaw-dropping Black Friday deals that make upgrading your ride more tempting than ever.

From rugged adventure bikes to plush fat commuters, the brand is offering up to $900 off on select models... with an extra $250 discount when you buy any two bikes. The promotion runs from November 5 to December 5, 2025, so now's the perfect time to grab one of Kingbull's top-tier models before stocks vanish. Any bike from the brand is a great buy, but we particularly love the Rover 2.0 and the Trekker. Here's why.

Kingbull Rover 2.0

The Rover 2.0 is an adventure-ready ebike that thrives on gravel, trails, and city roads alike.

Design & Build

The Rover 2.0 offers a full-suspension aluminum frame, curved lines, heavy welds, and state-of-the-art finishing. It weighs more than lighter hardtails at approximately 80lbs, but thankfully... all that weight has been spent to boost ride quality.

To make sure riders can conquer any terrain, the bike offers 26x4.0" tires and a stellar suspension system. You get a ZOOM front fork with 100mm travel and a DNM rear shock with 45mm of travel... The duo provides the chassis with plush dynamics.

The payload rating stands at 400lbs... and the frame is made to last. As for the ergonomics, the design leans towards comfort with an upright handlebar, a soft saddle, and an expansive grip area.

Performance & Range

The Rover 2.0 is motivated by a 750W Bafang motor paired with a 48V 720Wh Samsung battery pack. This combo ensures effortless cruising at 28mph as well as up to 60 miles of range.

Then, there's the torque sensor that makes sure the ride feels natural. Be it pavement or rough roads, the power delivery is super smooth. The battery takes 5 hours to charge, and all electronics are IPX6 rated.

Ride & Ergonomics

This is where the Rover 2.0 shines. The dual suspension absorbs potholes, bumps, gravel, and everything else you come across. Moreover, the massive fat tires ensure traction and cornering stability irrespective of the terrain.

Braking is taken care of by ZOOM hydraulic units with 180mm rotors. They're responsive and sharp... totally appropriate for this level of power. The design is user-centric: eco-leather saddle, ergonomic grips, 4.0" color screen, front/rear lighting, and pretty much everything you need!

The only minor caveat is the increased weight, which results in a lower level of agility compared to the minimal ebikes. But weight is a natural aspect of this category of bikes... and you really can't get so much capability without all that muscle!

Click here to buy the Rover 2.0: $200 off, Now $1,199!

Kingbull Trekker

The Trekker is perfect for riders who want rugged practicality wrapped in premium comfort.

Design & Build

The Trekker comes with an all-aluminum frame that hides a removable 48V 960Wh Samsung battery pack in the downtube. Welds are clean, routing is internal, and the overall aesthetic is rugged without being overly styled.

The bike has a 79lbs curb weight, a 450lbs payload rating, and a 150lbs-rated rear rack. So yes, it's built to haul. The step-thru frame geometry allows for easy mounting and accommodates riders from 5'3" to 6'6".

Performance & Range

A Bafang G062 750W hub motor churns out 85Nm of torque... delivering a true feel of power in real-world climbs. The real kicker is the TROG-1B torque sensor that gives smooth, intuitive power rather than sudden thrusts.

The entire setup allows you to hit 28mph in PAS mode; the throttle is capped at 20mph for legal compliance.

As for the range, expect up to 80 miles under ideal conditions, and around 60 miles under realistic mixed terrain and load. The battery is charged via a 3A smart charger, and topping from 0-100% takes 6-7 hours.

Thankfully, the electronics are IPX6 rated to keep you rain-ready.

Ride & Ergonomics

Up front is a Zoom coil-spring fork with 80mm travel. It's paired with 26x4.0" Kenda fat tires. The lack of rear suspension doesn't hurt, thanks to the big fat tires absorbing most of the road chatter. Due to the wide tire profile, the bike offers excellent rollover and stability across gravel, sand, and curb hits.

Brakes are Tektro hydraulic 4-piston units with 180mm rotors. These offer high-end stopping power in all types of weather conditions. The cockpit is well put together: 700mm wide handlebar, soft eco-leather saddle, travel-scaled seat post, plus an integrated 4.0" color display showing battery, speed, assist level, and other trip stats.

Click here to Buy the Trekker: $400 off, Now $1,499!

Check All Deals

Here are all the deals that Kingbull is offering for Black Friday.

In addition to that, you can also save another $250 when you buy two bikes. So, don't wait to place your order, as the promotion ends on December 5, 2025. 🚴💨