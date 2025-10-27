Apple's new M5 MacBook Pro SSD is up to 211% faster than the SSD inside the M4 MacBook Pro

Apple's new M5 MacBook Pro has up to 211% faster SSD performance than the M4 MacBook Pro, with 6.3GB/sec reads on the M5 versus 2GB/sec reads on the M4.

TL;DR: Apple's new M5 MacBook Pro delivers up to 211% faster SSD read speeds and 84% faster write speeds compared to the M4 model, reaching 6.3GB/sec read and 6.0GB/sec write. However, both models share a single-fan design causing high chip temperatures near 99°C under load.

Apple's new M5 MacBook Pro is now in the wild, with SSD benchmarks showing the new M5-powered MacBook Pro is up to 211% faster than the SSD inside the M4-powered MacBook Pro.

In another round of benchmarks from YouTuber "Max Tech" we have a comparison between the new M5 MacBook Pro and previous-gen M4 MacBook Pro, and the SSD read and write speeds of each. The new M5 MacBook Pro was benched in Blackmagic with read speeds of up to 6.3GB/sec (6323MB/sec) versus the M4 MacBook Pro with only 2.0GB/sec (2031MB/sec), an improvement of 211% which is bloody impressive.

The write speeds were also impressive, with the new M5 MacBook Pro capable of 6.0GB/sec (6068MB/sec) writes versus the M4 MacBook Pro with 3.2GB/sec (3293MB/sec) on the Blackmagic speed test by Max Tech.

In his last comparison round, Max Tech looked at Apple's new M5 MacBook Pro and the M4 MacBook Pro, with the new M5 processor hitting 99C under loads.

Apple is using the same thermal design on both the M5 and M4 MacBook Pro laptops which only feature a single fan, with rumors that the beefier M5 Pro and M5 Max variants of the MacBook Pro coming in 2026 will feature an upgraded thermal design, with two fans instead of one, which should keep the chip temperatures much cooler than what we see with the M5 and M4 hitting 100C or so under load.