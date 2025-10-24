Apple's next-gen iPhone 18 has new A20 Pro and A20 processors, codenames revealed for 2nm SoC

Apple's next-gen A20 Pro and A20 processors will power the new iPhone 18 smartphones in 2026, with the codenames of the new 2nm chips leaked.

TL;DR: Apple's next-generation A20 chip, codenamed "Borneo" for the base iPhone 18 and "Borneo Ultra" for the Pro models and foldable iPhone, will debut in 2026. Fabricated on TSMC's advanced 2nm process, these processors aim to power premium devices and expand Apple's product lineup strategically.

Apple's next-gen A20 Pro chip is reportedly called "Borneo Ultra" and its A20 non-Pro is called "Borneo", ready to power the next-gen iPhone 18 and foldable iPhone in 2026, fabbed on TSMC's bleeding-edge 2nm process node.

The codenames are coming from Weibo tipster "Mobile phone chip expert" who claims they had dinner with a friend of theirs, who happens to be the IC design boss at Apple. Over dinner, the two discussed the new iPhone and its A-series processor, where we're finding out that the A20 Pro is dubbed "Borneo Ultra" and the A20 dubbed "Borneo".

The base iPhone 18 should be powered by the regular A20 "Borneo", while the higher-end iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and foldable iPhone, will be powered by the A20 Pro "Borneo Ultra" processor.

However, with recent rumors that Apple would be delaying the base iPhone 18 release until 2027, we could expect to see that Apple releases its A20 Pro-powered iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and foldable iPhone in 2026, with the A20-powered iPhone 18 not releasing until 2027. The reason? Because of the foldable iPhone releasing in 2026, as it is one of the four major iPhone releases of the year.

We're expecting to see the budget-focused iPhone 17e in the first half of 2026, followed by the iPhone 18 Air, iPhone 18 Pro, and iPhone 18 Pro Max. With these changes, Apple's strategy is now to expand its first-half releases and focus on premium devices, while the second half of the year will boost iPhone sales. With the new foldable iPhone and budget iPhones in the future, Apple is hoping to spread out its "new product effect" more evenly throughout the year.

The Weibo tipster said: "I had dinner with a friend who's in charge of IC design at Apple. Next year, Apple's 2nm A20 processor for the iPhone 18 will come in two versions. The standard is called Borneo, while the processor for the Pro and foldable phones is Borneo Ultra. This is probably the first time Apple's 2nm processor has been revealed online".