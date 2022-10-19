Silent Hill Townfall: new cerebral horror game from Annapurna, No Code

Konami today revealed another new Silent Hill game and it could be an episodic-style psychological horror experience.

Following the big Silent Hill 2 remake, Konami also announced Silent Hill Townfall, a new game from Annapurna Interactive (Stray, Twelve Minutes) and horror game dev No Code (Observation, Untold Stories). Not a lot of details were revealed about the project, but given No Code's penchant for unnerving cerebral terror, we're expecting that Townfall will be a real mind-bender.

Popular Now: Microsoft gives Xbox console installed base numbers

No release date or platform was revealed for Townfall, however earlier reports suggest the game will be an episodic type of game possibly with multiple chapters. This was not confirmed in the recent stream.

"Why are you here? Here to be punished. That's good, I like that. You know what, I think you're right, I think you've done something so awful that we are stuck here in this place being judged by these...people. But for you, I think it's more than that. I think you're here for some other reason. And I don't want to be anywhere near you...when you figure that out."

"I remember the original Silent Hill on PS1 back in 199, and became a fan from that moment on. So for us to work on this game with our friends at Annapurna seems like an actual dream come true. It's a real honor for us to bring a new title to this series that both respects the source material, and and also does something a little bit different with it," said No Code creative director John McKellan.

"To say that Silent Hill has been an inspiration to No Code would be a massive understatement. Our previous two games, Stories Untold and Observation, both played with that same deep psychological horror."

"At No Code, we're all about weaving that narrative and that experience into every aspect of our game design, our audio, our visuals, even our UI. So obviously the teaser trailer is just the beginning but we can't wait to show you more."