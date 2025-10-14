Intel and AMD unite to strengthen x86 with new feature set

Intel and AMD have teamed up to provide long-term stability and predictability of the x86 architecture, hedging against the competitiveness of ARM.

TL;DR: Intel and AMD have jointly advanced the x86 instruction set with new standards like FRED, AVX10, ChkTag, and ACE to enhance latency, security, throughput, and compatibility across devices from gaming to data centers. This collaboration aims to unify and future-proof x86 computing for diverse applications.

Intel and AMD have partnered to introduce new improvements to the x86 instruction set, with the two competing companies coming together in a joint initiative to strengthen the future of x86 computing.

The joint initiative was formed in October 2024, and today marks a one-year anniversary, with Intel and AMD outlining a bunch of new standardizing features for x86. The goal of the initiative is to enhance compatibility, predictability, and consistency across x86 processor-based productions, which includes everything from supercomputers to handheld gaming devices.

The advisory group has outlined key technical milestones to include as features in upcoming x86 processors, which have been outlined below. One of the announced features is FRED, or Flexible Return and Event Delivery, which AMD and Intel intend to reduce latencies and increase software reliability with a "modern interrupt model." Additionally, AVX10 is the next-generation vector and general-purpose instruction set extension, designed to boost throughput and enable portability across client, workstation, and server CPUs.

The other features are listed below.

Standardizing x86 Features