Marathon details leak: prices, launch weapons, season pass

Bungie has kept the lid sealed on Marathon since the title was revealed a few months ago and met with a mixed reception, but it was only recently that the developer announced it was opening up sign-ups for a Closed Technical Test, where participants would have to sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) to enter.
That Closed Technical Test is scheduled to take place on October 22, but ahead of that event, a well-known leaker called Colony Deaks, who is known for providing accurate Marathon details in the past, which some publications have independently verified, has shared new details on Bungie's upcoming title.
According to Deaks, Bungie will be pricing the base game of Marathon at $40, and the Deluxe Edition will be $60. Deaks also states the Deluxe Edition will contain approximately $30 worth of "season pass tokens," which we currently don't have an explanation for what those tokens will be used for, presumably to purchase cosmetics. Deaks also writes that the Season Pass for Marathon will cost about $10 and will be cosmetic-only, meaning there will be no pay-to-win elements.
The leaker also says pre-ordering Marathon will grant bonuses for not only Marathon, but Destiny 2 as well, as Destiny 2 players will get a themed ship, Ghost, and Sparrow. Furthermore, Marathon is slated to launch with 28 weapons, which the leaker broke down into categories: SMGs, Snipers, Shotguns, Railguns, Pistols, Precision Rifles, LMGs, and Auto Rifles.
Marathon Launch Weapons
4 Auto Rifles
- Overrun AR
- V75 Scar
- Impact HAR
- M77 AR
3 LMGs
- Retaliator LMG
- Demolition HMG
- Conquest LMG
6 Precision Rifles
- Hardline PR
- Repeater PR
- V66 Lookout
- B33 Volley Rifle
- Twin Tap HBR
- Stryder M1T
3 Pistols
- V11 Punch
- CE Tactical Sidearm
- Magnum MC
- 2 Railguns
- V00 Zeus RG
- Ares RG
3 Shotguns
- Misriah 2442
- V85 Circuit Breaker
- WSTR Combat Shotgun
3 Snipers
- Outland
- V99 Channel Rifle
- Longshot
4 SMGs
- Copperhead RF
- Bully SMG
- V22 Volt Thrower
- BRRT