Marathon details leak: prices, launch weapons, season pass

Marathon details have leaked, revealing the prices for the deluxe and standard editions, as well as the launch weapon count and the season pass cost.

TL;DR: Bungie's upcoming Marathon will launch with 28 diverse weapons across multiple categories and offer a $40 base game and $60 Deluxe Edition, including $30 in cosmetic season pass tokens. Pre-orders grant bonuses for Marathon and Destiny 2, with a cosmetic-only $10 season pass ensuring no pay-to-win elements.

Bungie has kept the lid sealed on Marathon since the title was revealed a few months ago and met with a mixed reception, but it was only recently that the developer announced it was opening up sign-ups for a Closed Technical Test, where participants would have to sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) to enter.

That Closed Technical Test is scheduled to take place on October 22, but ahead of that event, a well-known leaker called Colony Deaks, who is known for providing accurate Marathon details in the past, which some publications have independently verified, has shared new details on Bungie's upcoming title.

According to Deaks, Bungie will be pricing the base game of Marathon at $40, and the Deluxe Edition will be $60. Deaks also states the Deluxe Edition will contain approximately $30 worth of "season pass tokens," which we currently don't have an explanation for what those tokens will be used for, presumably to purchase cosmetics. Deaks also writes that the Season Pass for Marathon will cost about $10 and will be cosmetic-only, meaning there will be no pay-to-win elements.

The leaker also says pre-ordering Marathon will grant bonuses for not only Marathon, but Destiny 2 as well, as Destiny 2 players will get a themed ship, Ghost, and Sparrow. Furthermore, Marathon is slated to launch with 28 weapons, which the leaker broke down into categories: SMGs, Snipers, Shotguns, Railguns, Pistols, Precision Rifles, LMGs, and Auto Rifles.

Marathon Launch Weapons

4 Auto Rifles

Overrun AR

V75 Scar

Impact HAR

M77 AR

3 LMGs

Retaliator LMG

Demolition HMG

Conquest LMG

6 Precision Rifles

Hardline PR

Repeater PR

V66 Lookout

B33 Volley Rifle

Twin Tap HBR

Stryder M1T

3 Pistols

V11 Punch

CE Tactical Sidearm

Magnum MC

2 Railguns

V00 Zeus RG

Ares RG

3 Shotguns

Misriah 2442

V85 Circuit Breaker

WSTR Combat Shotgun

3 Snipers

Outland

V99 Channel Rifle

Longshot

4 SMGs