Voxel Duke Nukem finally makes PC classic Duke Nukem 3D, actually 3D

Voxel Duke Nukem 3D, from modder Dan Peterson, puts the 3D in Duke Nukem 3D with 'all monsters, babes, props and more' converted to 3D voxel models.

If you've been gaming since the 1990s or were a kid during the original PlayStation and Nintendo 64 era of gaming, then Duke Nukem 3D probably needs no introduction. Outside of id Software's iconic Doom, 3D Realms' Duke Nukem 3D is widely regarded as one of the first-person shooter genre's defining releases.

Released in 1996 for MS-DOS and later ported to Sony and Nintendo consoles in 1997, Duke Nukem 3D was built on the company's proprietary Build engine, which rendered detailed 3D worlds (for the time), alongside transporting players to real-world-inspired locations such as a theatre, bookstore, and strip club. It was also chock-full of movie references to classic films like Aliens, Evil Dead II, They Live, Full Metal Jacket, and more.

However, as a first-person shooter (FPS) from the mid-1990s, such as Doom, all in-game characters and effects, including fire, were presented as 2D sprites. That is, until now. Voxel Duke Nukem 3D, from modder Dan Peterson/Cheello, has spent the last three years converting "all monsters, babes, props and more" to 3D voxel models.

A voxel, or volume pixel, is a 3D version of a 2D pixel or sprite. This is why the monsters and characters in Voxel Duke Nukem 3D look just like the original, albeit they now rotate and transform and exist as proper 3D objects in a game, funnily enough, with 3D right there in the title. Yes, Voxel Duke Nukem 3D puts the 3D in Duke Nukem 3D.

The mod includes the first three episodes of the game, offering a more modern-looking retro-look for the iconic shooter. Unfortunately, there's no release date or download information available for the mod, but it is likely to appear online in the near future, as Dan Peterson has stated that its release is "coming soon." Hail to the King, Baby!