EA now private, sells for $55 billion to Saudi PIF, Silver Lake, Affinity Partners

Electronic Arts has announced an agreement to be fully acquired by a consortium of private equity groups including Saudi Arabia's PIF and Affinity Partners.

TL;DR: Electronic Arts has been acquired in a $55 billion all-cash deal by a consortium including Saudi Arabia's PIF, Silver Lake, and Affinity Partners. The acquisition, approved by EA's board and shareholders, offers a 25% premium per share and is set to close in Q1 FY27, marking a major shift to private ownership.

Electronic Arts has been acquired by a consortium of private equity firms and Saudi Arabia's PIF for $55 billion.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

One of gaming's biggest publishers is now privately owned. Today, EA announced an agreement to sell to a trio of investors in a massive all-cash transaction valued at $55 billion.

The group, which offered $210 per share, consists of Saudi Arabia's PIF sovereign wealth fund, Silver Lake, and Jared Kushner's Affinity Partners. EA's board of directors approved the deal alongside shareholders, and the acquisition is expected to close in Q1 FY27, which begins in April 2026.

"Under the terms of the agreement, the Consortium will acquire 100% of EA, with PIF rolling over its existing 9.9% stake in the Company. EA stockholders will receive $210 per share in cash. The per share purchase price represents a 25% premium to EA's unaffected share price of $168.32 at market close on September 25, 2025, the last fully unaffected trading day, and a premium to EA's unaffected all-time high of $179.01 at market close on August 14, 2025," reads the press release.

Check below for more quotes from the official release: