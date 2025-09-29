EA now private, sells for $55 billion to Saudi PIF, Silver Lake, Affinity Partners

Electronic Arts has been acquired by a consortium of private equity firms and Saudi Arabia's PIF for $55 billion.
One of gaming's biggest publishers is now privately owned. Today, EA announced an agreement to sell to a trio of investors in a massive all-cash transaction valued at $55 billion.
The group, which offered $210 per share, consists of Saudi Arabia's PIF sovereign wealth fund, Silver Lake, and Jared Kushner's Affinity Partners. EA's board of directors approved the deal alongside shareholders, and the acquisition is expected to close in Q1 FY27, which begins in April 2026.
"Under the terms of the agreement, the Consortium will acquire 100% of EA, with PIF rolling over its existing 9.9% stake in the Company. EA stockholders will receive $210 per share in cash. The per share purchase price represents a 25% premium to EA's unaffected share price of $168.32 at market close on September 25, 2025, the last fully unaffected trading day, and a premium to EA's unaffected all-time high of $179.01 at market close on August 14, 2025," reads the press release.
Check below for more quotes from the official release:
"Our creative and passionate teams at EA have delivered extraordinary experiences for hundreds of millions of fans, built some of the world's most iconic IP, and created significant value for our business. This moment is a powerful recognition of their remarkable work," said Andrew Wilson, Chairman & CEO of Electronic Arts.
"Looking ahead, we will continue to push the boundaries of entertainment, sports, and technology, unlocking new opportunities. Together with our partners, we will create transformative experiences to inspire generations to come. I am more energized than ever about the future we are building."
"PIF is uniquely positioned in the global gaming and esports sectors, building and supporting ecosystems that connect fans, developers, and IP creators," said Turqi Alnowaiser, Deputy Governor and Head of International Investments at PIF.
"PIF has demonstrated a strong commitment to these sectors, and this partnership will help further drive EA's long-term growth, while fueling innovation within the industry on a global scale."
"This investment embodies Silver Lake's mission to partner with exceptional management teams at the highest quality companies. EA is a special company: a global leader in interactive entertainment, anchored by its premier sports franchise, with accelerating revenue growth and strong and scaling free cash flow. We are honored to invest and partner with Andrew - an extraordinary CEO who has doubled revenue, nearly tripled EBITDA, and driven a fivefold increase in market cap during his tenure," said Egon Durban, Co-CEO and Managing Partner of Silver Lake.
"The future for EA is bright, we are going to invest heavily to grow the business and we are excited to support Andrew and the EA team as the company accelerates innovation, expands its reach worldwide, and continues to deliver incredible experiences to players and fans across generations."
"Electronic Arts is an extraordinary company with a world-class management team and a bold vision for the future. I've admired their ability to create iconic, lasting experiences, and as someone who grew up playing their games - and now enjoys them with his kids - I couldn't be more excited about what's ahead," said Jared Kushner, Chief Executive Officer of Affinity Partners.
"The Board carefully evaluated this opportunity and concluded it delivers compelling value for stockholders and is in the best interests of all stakeholders," said Luis A. Ubiñas, Lead Independent Director of EA's Board of Directors. "We are pleased that this transaction delivers immediate and certain cash value to our stockholders while strengthening EA's ability to continue building the communities and experiences that define the future of entertainment."