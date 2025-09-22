Tiny but Mighty: GEEKOM IT12 Mini PC now only $419 with extra 16% off discount code

GEEKOM IT12 packs Intel i7 power into a small form factor, now starting at $419. Use code TWEAK1280P for 16% off during the Anniversary sale to Oct 25.

GEEKOM is celebrating its anniversary with some of its lowest Mini PC prices ever, headlined by the GEEKOM IT12 - a compact, high-performance NUC 12 alternative powered by Intel's 12th Gen Core i7-1280P processor. If you're looking for a compact desktop for work, 4K streaming, or light creative tasks, this one strikes the perfect balance of performance, size, and value.

Right now, prices on the IT12 start at just $419 during the event window, and TweakTown readers can take an extra 16% off with the coupon code TWEAK1280P at checkout on GEEKOM's official store. The promo runs from September 22 to October 25, 2025, with additional Mini PC deals available across the range.

The IT12 pairs 12th Gen Intel performance with the convenience of a palm-size chassis, making it an excellent fit for space-saving home offices, living-room setups, or portable workstations. Configurations include up to 32GB RAM and 1TB SSD, with plenty of I/O for multiple displays and fast peripherals.

You can grab the deal from GEEKOM's official stores in the US and UK, or check Amazon in the US (pricing and availability may vary there, and coupon codes typically apply only on the official store).

Deal Highlights Details Model GEEKOM IT12 Mini PC (12th Gen Intel Core i7-1280P) Featured Config Up to 32GB RAM + 1TB SSD (options vary) Starting Price $419 Extra Discount 16% off with code TWEAK1280P (official store) Promo Dates September 22 - October 25, 2025 Buy (USA) GEEKOM Official | Amazon Buy (UK) GEEKOM Official More Deals All Anniversary Offers

If you have been eyeing a Mini PC upgrade, now is the best time to snag a potent NUC 12 alternative at a serious discount. Apply the code at checkout on the official store to lock in the lowest pricing during the anniversary window.