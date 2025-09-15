Apple's new A19 Pro vs A19 comparison: new iPhone 17 chips have some major differences

Apple's new iPhone 17 family of smartphones feature the new A19 Pro and A19 processors, with this handy chart explaining the differences inside.

TL;DR: Apple's new iPhone 17 series features the A19 Pro and A19 chips built on TSMC's 3nm process, with the A19 Pro offering enhanced performance through a larger cache, more GPU cores, faster LPDDR5X RAM, and higher memory bandwidth. The A19 Pro powers the Pro models, while the base iPhone 17 uses the A19 chip.

Apple unveiled its new iPhone 17 smartphones last week powered by its new A19 Pro and A19 processors, fabbed at TSMC on its new 3nm process node, and now we have some comparisons between the A19 Pro and A19 chips. Check it out:

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

We don't yet know how many transistors are in the new A19 series processors, but we know their codenames are "Thera" and "Tilos" with both the A19 Pro and A19 featuring the same 6-core CPU with identical clock speeds (2 x 4.26GHz + 4 x 2.60GHz). The L2 shared cache amount is different, with the A19 Pro featuring Big 16MB + Small 6MB while the A19 sports Big 8MB and Small 4MB.

The GPU count on the A19 Pro is at 96 EUs (Execution Units) while the A19 has 80 EUs, while GPU ALUs on the A19 Pro sit at 768 ALUs while the A19 has 640 ALUs. Apple's new A19 Pro chip has 6 GPU clusters while the non-Pro variant has 5 GPU clusters.

There's 12GB of RAM inside of the A19 Pro and just 8GB of RAM inside of the A19, with the A19 Pro enjoying faster LPDDR5X-9600, while the A19 has LPDDR5X-8533. The memory bandwidth of the A19 Pro is between 68GB/sec and 75.8GB/sec while the A19 non-Pro sits at a solid 68.2GB/sec.

Apple's new A19 Pro chip will power the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max, while the A19 non-Pro will be used inside of the base iPhone 17.