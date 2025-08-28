Battlefield 6 will be able to support more players at launch than its record-breaking Open Beta

If you're a competitive gamer who enjoys playing shooters casually or seriously, odds are you jumped into the recent record-breaking Battlefield 6 Open Beta. With the hype surrounding the game growing steadily in recent months, by the time the Open Beta rolled around, the sheer number of players trying to join the action at once led to long queues and some matchmaking issues.

6

VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

Granted, the team at Battlefield Studios (Criterion, DICE, Motive, and Ripple Effect) deserves a lot of credit for getting on top of things early and ensuring that, as the first and second weekend of the Battlefield 6 Open Beta continued, trying to get into a match wasn't a case of watching a five-digit number slowly count down.

Recently, we had the opportunity to sit down with Christian Buhl, Technical Director for Battlefield 6, to discuss the game, its upcoming launch, and the PC version. We also wanted to know, with millions of players jumping into the Open Beta, whether the game will be able to handle even more when it launches on October 10, 2025.

Read more: Battlefield 6's Technical Director tells us why Frostbite is the perfect engine for the game

6

Let's say there are three times as many people who buy the game digitally in the first week as expected. That's a great problem to have. But by that same token, you've got three times as many players trying to play the game. How adaptable is the network side in terms of being able to spin up new hardware, or optimise matchmaking for faster queues, or even grow or shrink based on the demand?