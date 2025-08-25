Samsung could team with Intel in US semiconductor business with the help of President Trump

Samsung eyeing 'strategic partnership' with US chipmaker Intel for next-gen Panther Lake CPUs using glass substrates, with President Trump's personal help.

TL;DR: Samsung Electronics is exploring a strategic partnership with Intel, supported by the US government, to strengthen American semiconductor manufacturing and compete with Taiwan's TSMC. This collaboration could leverage Intel's glass substrate technology and align with US trade policies, enhancing Samsung's position in the global chip market.

Samsung Electronics could partner with Intel now that it has the backing of President Trump and the US government, in a move to solidify US semiconductor manufacturing against TSMC in Taiwan.

The US government recently secured a 10% equity stake in US chipmaker Intel, with Samsung reportedly looking into a "strategic partnership" with Intel, in order to secure itself a better trade deal with the Trump administration according to new reports from the Taiwan Economic Daily.

Samsung is reportedly looking at partnerships with American companies -- recently securing a $16.5 billion foundry contract with Tesla to fab its new AI6 processors -- in order to keep the Trump administration happy, ensuring its American operations weren't hit with huge tariffs.

If the company does secure the deal with Intel, it would put Samsung front and center with the Trump administration and its push for American made semiconductors.

We have been reporting on rumors of an Intel Foundry + Samsung collaboration, which would see the two companies better compete with TSMC, especially if Intel has walked away from its research into glass substrates, and several engineers from the company have moved to Samsung's Electro-Mechanics division based in the US according to reports.

Intel has been looking to license out its glass substrate technology, with Samsung possibly playing a role in the middle of this by making end solutions for Intel, allowing both companies to leverage the advanced packaging technology.