MaxSun unveils new AI workstation PC: packs up to 4 x Intel Arc 48GB GPUs for 192GB VRAM total

MaxSun has just unveiled its new AI workstation PC that has a quad-GPU setup, featuring 4 x Intel Arc Pro B60 48GB Turbo graphics cards inside of an interesting inverse case.

Chinese hardware maker MaxSun and its new AI workstation system features its W790 motherboard, and a bunch of PCIe x16 slots for graphics cards for intensive AI workloads, with 7 x PCIe x16 slots. MaxSun teamed with PC case manufacturer, Abee, to make sure MaxSun's flagship AI workstation PC components were installed easily, while keeping the great functionality and thermal performance of a high-end system with a row of GPUs installed.

Inside, the new MaxSun AI workstation PC can use up to 4 x Intel Arc Pro B60 48GB Turbo GPUs, which provides a gigantic performance uplift across the board, not to mention the massive pool of 192GB of combined VRAM, one of the key aspects of AI workload performance. High-end content creators and enterprises will also make use of that 192GB of VRAM.

MaxSun is using the Abee Designer C700W tower which features a reverse-mounted motherboard layout, which allows for improved airflow into the GPUs and it gets properly ventilated from all sides. Abee is a Japanese case manufacturer, with its Designer C700W able to pack an insane amount of PC hardware, as well as huge motherboard form factors up to X12DPG-QT6.

There is tons of space for 3.5-inch and 2.5-inch storage and cooling, too.

We don't know the price of MaxSun's new AI workstation PC, but given the cost of a single Intel Arc Pro B60 48GB graphics card costs $1200, so we're looking at $4800 on GPUs alone. This isn't an everyday gaming PC, but rather a super-workstation system that can ship with 4 x GPUs and 192GB of RAM, let alone the core-heavy CPU and tons of RAM and storage.

I'd love to see a fully built one, all finished and ready to go.