Save big with MINIX's new AMD Ryzen AI 9-powered Mini PCs, early bird discounts available now!

MINIX launches two new AMD Ryzen AI-powered Mini PCs, the ER937-AI and ER936-AI, with exclusive early-bird discounts available for TweakTown readers.

MINIX has teamed up with us at TweakTown to celebrate the launch of its brand-new AI-powered Mini PCs with some great exclusive early-bird discounts. Available until September 4, these next-generation systems deliver outstanding performance, sleek design, and cutting-edge connectivity.

ER937-AI: The Pinnacle of AI-Driven Performance

The MINIX ER937-AI packs serious power thanks to the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor, featuring 12 cores, 24 threads, and speeds up to 5.1GHz. With the integrated Ryzen AI NPU (dual-engine, 80 TOPS total), this compact system is ready to accelerate AI workloads, from productivity tools to creative applications.

It also comes with AMD's powerful Radeon 890M GPU, making it ideal for 3D rendering, content creation, and even smooth gaming. Networking support is next-level with tri-band Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and dual 2.5GbE LAN ports. Add Windows Hello fingerprint unlock, and you've got security and convenience built right into the device.

Originally priced at $999, TweakTown readers can score the ER937-AI Mini PC for just $869 - that's $130 off. Available now via MINIX's official storefront.

ER936-AI: Power-Packed Everyday Excellence

If you want a balance of performance and value, the MINIX ER936-AI is a perfect fit for you. Powered by AMD's Ryzen AI 9 365 processor with 10 cores, 20 threads, up to 5.0GHz, and with a 73 TOPS dual-engine Ryzen AI NPU, it's built to handle AI-driven applications with ease.

Graphics are handled by the AMD Radeon 880M GPU, offering smooth visuals for gaming, streaming, and creative projects. Connectivity is rock-solid with tri-band Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and dual 2.5GbE Ethernet.

Originally $899, the ER936-AI is now available for $789 - a savings of $110. You can grab it via MINIX's official storefront.

Compact Power, Built by MINIX

Founded in 2004, MINIX has spent two decades refining its mini PC expertise, and these new AI-focused models continue that tradition. From portable monitors to multimedia hubs, MINIX has built a reputation for delivering quality products that blend performance, design, and reliability.

Both the ER937-AI and ER936-AI Mini PCs feature a modern, compact form factor that's packed with expansion and connectivity options - perfect for the home office, creative studio, or entertainment center. And with these limited-time early-bird discounts, there's never been a better time to experience AI-powered computing in the palm of your hand.