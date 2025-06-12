ASUS's gold ROG ASTRAL GeForce RTX 5090 charity auction enters final day with $20K highest bid

Signed by NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, the ROG ASTRAL GeForce RTX 5090 Dhahab Edition GPU is currently up for grabs as part of a charity auction.

The ROG ASTRAL Charity Auction is entering its final day, and the highest bid on the gold-plated ROG ASTRAL GeForce RTX 5090 Dhahab Edition GPU is $20,180 USD. The limited-edition flagship GPU is signed by NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, and the money raised will go to the Tzu Chi USD humanitarian aid foundation, which reaches 133 countries and regions.

Open to US and Canadian residents, the charity auction offers one of the most opulent and extravagant GPUs ever created. ASUS's 'Dhahab Edition' GeForce RTX 5090 was created to celebrate the rapid technological evolution of the Middle East, blending a sand and skyline motif with the ROG ASTRAL's quad-fan design (a first for the company), vapor chamber cooling, enhanced power delivery, and flagship overclocked performance.

Some tasteful calligraphy also spells out "strength, courage, and unity" in Arabic. Of course, the big thing here is that this is a GPU made with literal gold, 6.5 grams of 24K gold. So even though the current highest bid has crossed the $20,000 barrier, it makes sense when you consider how rare and extravagant the GPU is.

This specific model is set to be a genuine one-of-a-kind item, with Jensen Huang's signature and 'RTX On' tag. It is a true collector's item. Those entering a bid must do so via their MyAsus account, with the ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 Dhahab OC Edition Charity Auction page detailing the rules, terms, and conditions. You'll have to get in quick, as the auction is set to end on June 13.