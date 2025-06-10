HP's new Z2 Mini G1A workstation packs AMD's flagship Strix Halo APU, starts at $1999

HP launches its new Z2 Mini G1a workstation PC that it announced at Computex, one of the first Mini-PCs to launch with AMD's flagship Strix Halo APU.

HP's new Z2 Mini G1A workstation packs AMD's flagship Strix Halo APU, starts at $1999
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minutes & 30 seconds read time

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.

TL;DR: HP’s new Z2 Mini G1a workstation Mini-PC features AMD’s flagship Strix Halo APU, including the Ryzen AI Max+ 395 chip, 128GB LPDDR5X memory, and Radeon 8060S graphics. Designed for AI-accelerated workflows and 3D rendering, it offers extensive connectivity and flexible I/O options, now available in the UK.

HP announced a few different workstation-focused laptops and Mini-PCs using AMD's new flagship Strix Halo APU, with a few of them on the market in laptop form, but now the HP Z2 Mini G1a workstation Mini-PC has launched with the new Strix Halo APU and it's available in the UK right now.

HP's new Z2 Mini G1A workstation packs AMD's flagship Strix Halo APU, starts at $1999 40
4

The HP ZBook Ultra 14 G1 laptop launched a few months ago with AMD's new Strix Halo APU, but now the company has its new Z2 Mini G1a workstation Mini-PC that packs more choices of AMD's new Strix Halo APUs, up to the Ryzen AI Max+ 395 chip.

HP offers its new Z2 Mini G1a with a flagship spec option that offers the AMD Ryzen AI Max+ Pro 395 "Strix Halo" APU, with a huge 128GB of LPDDR5X-8533 memory, and 2TB Gen4 SSD. The Strix Halo APU includes an RDNA 3.5-based Radeon 8060S integrated graphics. HP lists this on its UK website for £2,663.99, which works out to around $5079 USD or so.

HP's new Z2 Mini G1A workstation packs AMD's flagship Strix Halo APU, starts at $1999 36
4

HP says that its new Z2 Mini G1a workstation Mini-PC "unlocks workflows previously not possible on a mini workstation. Transformative performance is packed into a compact Next Gen AI PC to take on complex AI accelerated projects like never before- simultaneously 3D design and render graphics-intensive projects or work locally with LLMs".

HP's new Z2 Mini G1A workstation packs AMD's flagship Strix Halo APU, starts at $1999 37
4

On the I/O side of things, HP has really crammed in a bunch of connectivity on its Z2 Mini G1a workstation Mini-PC, with 2 x mini DisplayPort 2.0 ports, 4 x USB-C ports with up to 40Gbps speeds, 4 x USB Type-A ports, RJ45 ethernet on the back, and on the front another USB Type-A port and USB Type-C with 10Gbps speeds, joined by an audio jack.

There are also some flexible I/O slots that would allow for additional I/O which is an interesting -- and for some users, very useful -- addition to the HP Z2 Mini G1a workstation Mini-PC system.