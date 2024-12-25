HP's new EliteBook X G1a laptop features flagship AMD Ryzen AI Max+ Pro 395 'Strix Halo' APU

TL;DR: HP's EliteBook X G1a laptop has leaked, featuring AMD's Ryzen AI Max+ Pro 395 "Strix Halo" APU with 16 cores and 32 threads. It supports up to 128GB RAM and offers two CPU configurations. The 14-inch laptop has a 1920 x 1200 IPS display and weighs under 1.4kg. Expected unveiling at CES 2025. HP's EliteBook X G1a laptop has leaked, featuring AMD's Ryzen AI Max+ Pro 395 "Strix Halo" APU with 16 cores and 32 threads. It supports up to 128GB RAM and offers two CPU configurations. The 14-inch laptop has a 1920 x 1200 IPS display and weighs under 1.4kg. Expected unveiling at CES 2025.

HP's new EliteBook X G1a laptop has leaked, with the new 14-inch workstation laptop rumored to feature AMD's flagship Ryzen AI MAX+ PRO 395 "Strix Halo"A APU.

The new AMD Ryzen AI Max+ Pro processor -- apart from its ridiculous name -- is the flagship Strix Halo APU, featuring 16 cores and 32 threads of Zen 5 goodness with a base CPU clock of 2.90GHz. The new HP EliteBook X G1a will use the flagship Strix Halo APU alongside support for up to 128GB of RAM.

HP will ship the new 14-inch EliteBook X G1a laptop in two different CPU configurations: the AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 (16C/32T) and the Ryzen AI Max 390 (12C/24T). AMD's new Strix Halo APU ships with a far more powerful integrated RDNA 3.5 GPU solution, with 40 Compute Units (versus 16 CUs on Strix Point) in its flagship 16-core, 32-thread form, with 32 CUs for the 12-core, 24-core variant.

HP's new EliteBook X G1a will ship with a 14-inch 1920 x 1200 (1200p) IPS-based display, and will weigh in at under 1.4kg. We should expect the company to unveil its new 14-inch workstation laptop at CES 2025 in early January, right after AMD unveils its new fleet of Ryzen AI Max+ 300 series "Strix Halo" APUs, which we're all excited to see debut.