Borderlands boss responds to backlash over saying 'real fans' will pay $80 for Borderlands 4

Gearbox Software CEO Randy Pitchford has responded to the backlash he caused when he said 'real fans' will find a way to pay $80 for Borderlands 4.

The boss of the Borderlands franchise was recently caught in hot water after he responded to a fan who said Borderlands 4 would "fail" if it were priced at $80. The CEO said, "real fans" would find a way to buy the game if it were that much.

The backlash over that comment has sparked its own form of negative marketing for Borderlands 4, with many gamers pushing back at the idea of Borderlands 4 meeting the newly established $80 price tag, citing growing problems with the general economy resulting in less funds to spend on personal entertainment, and the price increases of games and gaming hardware getting close to pricing many fans out of the experience.

Randy Pitchford, the CEO of Gearbox Software, has provided some more context on his "real fans" comment, acknowledging that the language he used "triggered some people." Pitchford pushed back against the idea that the intent behind his comment was to make "some big statement" and that it was reflective of how he feels about the audience, which many suggested he is taking for granted by alienating those willing to pay $80 for Borderlands 4 as "real fans".