Ducky's new Cushion 98 keyboard is as quiet as typing on a pillow

The Ducky Cushion 98 keyboard is for those that want a silent and customizable mechanical keyboard and a cushiony type-feel that's unlike anything else.

TL;DR: The Ducky Cushion 98 is a compact mechanical keyboard featuring silent, cushiony Sush Switches that deliver a firm yet responsive typing experience. With customizable dampening, hot-swappable switches, per-key RGB, tri-mode connectivity, and low latency, it offers a unique, quiet alternative for gamers and typists seeking comfort and versatility. The Ducky Cushion 98 is a compact mechanical keyboard featuring silent, cushiony Sush Switches that deliver a firm yet responsive typing experience. With customizable dampening, hot-swappable switches, per-key RGB, tri-mode connectivity, and low latency, it offers a unique, quiet alternative for gamers and typists seeking comfort and versatility.

When most people think about a mechanical keyboard for gaming and general PC use, the sound is often a key factor. Traditional mechanical keyboards have a loud clicky sound, which in recent years has evolved into a nice and smooth "thwocky" sound dampened by multiple layers of foam.

The new Ducky Cushion 98 keyboard is silent and cushiony, unlike any other keyboard we've tried.

There's no right sound for a mechanical keyboard, with the focus in 2025 mostly being on reducing echo and rattle sounds to highlight the sound you're after - even if that's a loud click or satisfying "thwock". That said, a growing number of people out there want a silent or quieter keyboard, which is probably why the more silent linear-style switches are the most popular today.

Ducky's new Cushion 98, a compact 98-key mechanical keyboard, features what the company calls Sush Switches, on top of a typing experience that can only be described as typing on a pillow - a firm, responsive pillow that also happens to feature per-key RGB lighting.

At Computex 2025, we got to go hands-on with a prototype Ducky Cushion 98 keyboard, and yes, the type-feel is silent and cushiony. However, it's still responsive and not "mushy" like non-mechanical keyboards. The Cushion 98 is also customizable and versatile, with different dampening options, hot-swappable switches and "cushioning layers", tri-mode connectivity (Wired, Wireless, and Bluetooth), and 2K polling for lower latency.

After testing dozens of boards at Computex, it's safe to say that Ducky's Cushion 98 felt unlike anything we had tried. It's also safe to say that the cushiony feel and silent performance are not for everyone. Still, even so, it's something that I'd personally love to use for an extended period just to see what it'd be like to type and game with Ducky's new mechanical keyboard meets cushion.