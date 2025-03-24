All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Video Cards & GPUs

MSI teases upgraded GeForce RTX 5080 with 24GB of GDDR7, up from 16GB on regular RTX 5080

MSI teases an upgraded GeForce RTX 5080 on its own website with 24GB of VRAM, up from the 16GB GDDR7 on the regular RTX 5080... coming soon?

MSI teases upgraded GeForce RTX 5080 with 24GB of GDDR7, up from 16GB on regular RTX 5080
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: MSI has hinted at a GeForce RTX 5080 graphics card with 24GB of GDDR7, up from the standard 16GB, on its website. This could be a mistake, but it's not the first time such a variant has been mentioned. The 24GB model could fill the gap between the RTX 5080 and RTX 5090.

MSI has just teased a new GeForce RTX 5080 graphics card with an upgraded 24GB of GDDR7, up from the 16GB on the regular RTX 5080, on its own website.

The new GeForce RTX 5080 24GB graphics card is listed on MSI's own website for VGA compatibility for its MAG X870 Tomahawk Wi-Fi motherboard: the RTX 5080 but with 24GB of GDDR7 instead of 16GB. This could be an easy mistake, a typo... but it's not the first time MSI has let slip about an RTX 5080 24GB variant.

In a promotional video, MSI showed off its new GeForce RTX 5080 Vanguard graphics card with "24GB GDDR7" on the side of the retail packaging... yet it was never seen again, and every RTX 5080 has launched with 16GB of GDDR7. MSI also lists the RTX 5090, RTX 5070, and RTX 5070 with their correct VRAM amounts, but the RTX 5080 listing has 24GB with no 16GB variant mentioned, leaning into that belief that this is a typo.

NVIDIA could use larger 3GB GDDR7 modules on the RTX 5080 24GB, with 8 x 3GB GDDR7 models = 24GB, compared to the 2GB modules (2GB x 8 = 16GB). NVIDIA's beefed-up RTX 5080 with 24GB was rumored all the way back in September 2024, close to 6 months ago now, and here it is again. It would be a far bigger seller than the RTX 5080 moving forward, as there is a chasm between the RTX 5080 with its 16GB GDDR7 and the RTX 5090 with its 32GB of GDDR7... an RTX 5080 with 24GB slots right into the middle.

NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, msi.com

Gaming Editor

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

