Samsung patent teases rollable smartphone with a movable camera

Samsung Display has been awarded a new design patent for a display device, with the patent originally filed back on January 10, 2022, now registered with the US Designs IP Portal, for a repositionable camera system.

The refreshed patent teases an improved camera placement within the display, which could land in smartphones, tablets, and other devices. A moveable camera system on a Samsung smartphone would make a lot of sense, similar to the 2019 release from Samsung and its Galaxy A80 smartphone with a single camera system that popped up and featured a rotating mechanism for selfies.

There is a high R&D cost associated with a rotating camera system on a smartphone, and the larger commercial success might not be worth it in the long run. It could be a gimmick and people would use it, but just how popular would it be? I'm sure we'll see it on a future foldable smartphone from Samsung in the years to come.

