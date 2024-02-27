New Pokemon Z-A game may let players shape Lumiose City, likely to launch on Switch 2 in 2025

The Pokemon Company today announced a new game, Pokemon Z-A.
It's official: The next big Pokemon game isn't coming until 2025. It's called Pokemon Z-A (it's been 3,000 years!), and while official details are light, it sounds like the game could have some sort of building and/or crafting functionality to keep players engaged.
"An exciting adventure awaits players in Lumiose City as it transforms into a place for both people and Pokémon," reads the official description. That's not a lot to go on, but players have pieced some things together.
First, the game takes place in Lumiose City in what looks to be a futuristic vaporwave/retrowave music video. This might be somewhat misleading. One Twitter user speculates that Pokemon Z-A actually takes place in the past, and we're building Lumiose City into what it actually is in the present day.
Whatever the case may be, it's possible that gamers can shape Lumiose City as it's being re-developed, complete with customization options, building features, and potentially even allowing players to share their builds and/or visit the cities of their friends.
The 2025 release may also have been chosen for two reasons: One, to give developers more time and ensure that another big controversial launch doesn't happen again (Pokemon Arceus had lots of faults). The second reason is to arm Nintendo's new Switch 2 console with as many first-party games as possible throughout its launch year window.
Reports indicate that Nintendo is planning to release the Switch 2 in March 2025, which would be the current Switch family's 8th fiscal year on the market.