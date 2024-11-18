iPhone users report hearing people's voices randomly coming from their phone

Some iPhone users are reporting hearing random voices coming from their smartphone when all apps are closed and nothing is running the background.

As technology has become more adopted into our everyday lives, concerns about privacy and how invasive technology can be have grown, and for good reasons, as there have been numerous cases of companies behind popular pieces of technology abusing and violating consumer trust.

Given the heightened state of concentration on privacy in today's current climate, users are quick to make their concerns public, whether they are valid or not. The latest in these concerns comes from reports citing a few Reddit users querying the public about whether or not they have heard voices coming from their iPhones at random times.

The users both reported having heard unfamiliar voices coming from their smartphones, and when they checked if the voice could have come from a background application, such as a YouTube video, app, or web browser, they couldn't find any normal source for the audio.

One of the Reddit users claimed to have heard someone crash their car, and the same user, in another instance, heard a man yelling. Another user claimed to have overheard a conversation between what sounded like someone in a warehouse having a conversation with another individual.

As for explanations for this phenomenon, the official consensus is that there aren't any obvious answers. Some people have suggested this could be a bug within Apple's latest iOS 18 update that enables a cross-connection glitch that enables a device to become entangled with another. However, that has hardly been confirmed and is simply a running theory. Until more instances of this phenomenon present themselves, it is far too difficult to land on a solid explanation accurately.