Xbox Game Studios boss comments on Microsoft's anti-exclusive multi-platform strategy

Xbox breaks exclusivity for good and all and no first-party franchise is off-limits for multi-platform--now Xbox Game Studios boss shares his thoughts.

TL;DR: Xbox Game Studios' head Craig Duncan supports Microsoft's strategy of releasing first-party games on multiple platforms, arguing it benefits both creatives and consumers by reaching a broader audience. Xbox Game Studios' head Craig Duncan supports Microsoft's strategy of releasing first-party games on multiple platforms, arguing it benefits both creatives and consumers by reaching a broader audience.

Xbox Game Studios' new boss shares his perspective on Microsoft's multi-platform games strategy, ultimately saying that the plan is good for creatives and consumers alike.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Microsoft no longer believes in exclusive games and is now selling its first-party games on PlayStation and Nintendo to maximize revenues. It's part of a strategy that uses terms like "broad reach" to emphasize just how much opportunity there is on rival hardware. The move has been polarizing, with many feeling that having no exclusive content will jeopardize Xbox hardware from the inside out.

Popular Popular Now: Ghost of Tsushima producer on Insomniac Games: 'We were almost too intimidated to talk to them'

Whatever the case may be, for the near- and mid-term, Microsoft is getting a revenue boost from multi-platform releases. The unpopular decision appears to be good for business, at least for now. We've heard executives like Phil Spencer, Sarah Bond, and Matt Booty comment on this decision, but what about the people that're closer to the creatives?

Xbox Game Studios head Craig Duncan used to be a games developer--he helmed the team at Rare--so his perspective on Xbox's multi-platform releases feels like a unique, non-executive stance.

In a recent episode of the Xbox Podcast, Duncan said this about Xbox's anti-exclusive, all-inclusive strategy: