Xbox Game Studios boss comments on Microsoft's anti-exclusive multi-platform strategy

Xbox Game Studios' new boss shares his perspective on Microsoft's multi-platform games strategy, ultimately saying that the plan is good for creatives and consumers alike.
Microsoft no longer believes in exclusive games and is now selling its first-party games on PlayStation and Nintendo to maximize revenues. It's part of a strategy that uses terms like "broad reach" to emphasize just how much opportunity there is on rival hardware. The move has been polarizing, with many feeling that having no exclusive content will jeopardize Xbox hardware from the inside out.
Whatever the case may be, for the near- and mid-term, Microsoft is getting a revenue boost from multi-platform releases. The unpopular decision appears to be good for business, at least for now. We've heard executives like Phil Spencer, Sarah Bond, and Matt Booty comment on this decision, but what about the people that're closer to the creatives?
Xbox Game Studios head Craig Duncan used to be a games developer--he helmed the team at Rare--so his perspective on Xbox's multi-platform releases feels like a unique, non-executive stance.
In a recent episode of the Xbox Podcast, Duncan said this about Xbox's anti-exclusive, all-inclusive strategy:
"I think it's good for gamers, I think it's good for our studios who make amazing games. And we want to give those games a chance to reach the broadest audience possible.
"Even when I think back to when I had my studio head hat on, having Sea of Thieves reach multiple platforms and being able to remove barriers so those players could play together. And then we announced Forza Horizon 5, which is one of the biggest games on Xbox, one of the best racing games ever made.
"I just think it's good for gamers, it's good to have our games reach more places.
"Everyone who makes a game wants it to reach as many players as possible. I love that we can give that option."