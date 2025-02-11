Back to the Future might be the next franchise to receive the 'Indiana Jones treatment'

The existence of the project has been all but confirmed by screenwriter Bob Gale. The question is, will it get the Indy treatment?

Rumors have begun recirculatnig about a modern video game adaptation of the famous Back to the Future franchise. Speculation about the project first emerged in a 2024 interview, where the film's screenwriter Bob Gale all but confirmed the possibility.

"We've got a shot at a new video game based on "Back to the Future." I don't want to tell you any more than that because I'm not allowed to, but this is something I've wanted to do for a long time." he told Cleveland's local news.

Bob Gale wrote and co-created the iconic film franchise (Credit: Getty Images)

He also clearly iterated that 2025 is the 40th anniversary of the original movie, hinting that if there was any time to hear about it, it'd be this year.

"Of course, 2025 is the 40th anniversary of the original movie. We're planning on some events, plus there's a documentary that's in post-production now about the making of the [2020] musical."

Following the release of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, the market has clearly begun to recognise the viability of video games as a platform to revive old film franchises. Harrison Ford publicly praised Troy Baker for his performance in the latest video game, highlighting "[Troy Baker] did a brilliant job, and it didn't take AI to do it,".

Fans and critics alike praised the attention to detail and stunningly faithful recreation of what made the Indiana Jones franchise so great to begin with - holding a favorable score of 86 on Metacritic.

Back to the Future: The Game (2010) [Credit: Telltale Games]

As we approach the first film's anniversary on August 15, it raises the question of whether we'll see Marty and Doc return in a similar fashion. No details have been provided regarding the genre or development teams behind the mystery project. However, it's fair to say that fans would love to see a recreation as faithful as the one Indiana Jones received.

The last time we saw Back to the Future appear in a video game was the 2010 release of Back to the Future: The Game, an episodic narrative adventure developed by Telltale Games. The title released to generally favourable reviews, but was naturally overshadowed by the hotstreak ignited by The Walking Dead (2012), and The Wolf Among Us (2013).

With Indy setting the bar high, fans will likely demand a AAA recreation of the famous franchise. While we await more details on the project, the reamining question is: who is Troy Baker going to play this time?