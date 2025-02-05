All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Business, Financial & Legal

AMD posts Q4 2024 revenue of $7.66 billion, data center revenues are up 69% from last year

AMD Q4 2024 revenues hit $7.6 billion, net income of $482 million with its data center revenue driving $3.9 billion for the quarter, up 69% from last year.

Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute read time
TL;DR: AMD reported $7.65 billion in Q4 2024 revenue, a 24% increase, with net income down 28% to $482 million. Data center revenue rose 69% to $3.9 billion, driven by EPYC processors and Instinct AI accelerators. Annual data center revenue reached $12.6 billion, up 94%. CEO Lisa Su highlighted record revenue and growth opportunities.

AMD has reported $7.65 billion of revenue for Q4 2024, up 24% from last year, with net incoming hitting $482 million for the three-month period, which is down 28% from last year.

AMD posts Q4 2024 revenue of $7.66 billion, data center revenues are up 69% from last year 02
2

AMD had data center revenues of $3.9 billion which is up 69% from last year, thanks to the mega-success of its EPYC processors and Instinct AI accelerators, driven by the insatiable demand of AI hardware. For the year, AMD's data center segment revenue hit a record $12.6 billion, up an even more impressive 94% compared to 2024, thanks once again to EPYC and Instinct product lines.

There are now over 450 EPYC-powered platforms in the wild from major server OEMs and ODMs, including over 120 EPYC "Turin" CPU platforms into production in Q4 2024 from the likes of Cisco, Dell, HPE, Lenovo, Supermicro, and others.

AMD Chair and CEO Dr. Lisa Su, said: "2024 was a transformative year for AMD as we delivered record annual revenue and strong earnings growth. Data Center segment annual revenue nearly doubled as EPYC processor adoption accelerated and we delivered more than $5 billion of AMD Instinct accelerator revenue. Looking into 2025, we see clear opportunities for continued growth based on the strength of our product portfolio and growing demand for high-performance and adaptive computing".

AMD EVP, CFO and Treasurer Jean Hu, added: "We closed 2024 with a strong fourth quarter, delivering record revenue up 24% year-over-year, and accelerated earnings expansion while investing aggressively in AI and innovation to position us for long-term growth and value creation".

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

