NVIDIA Smooth Motion now officially available on RTX 40 Series GPUs

NVIDIA has confirmed it will be launching Smooth Motion for RTX 40 Series GPUs, a feature that was once exclusive to the RTX 50 Series.

TL;DR: NVIDIA officially launches Smooth Motion for RTX 40-series GPUs, enhancing in-game performance by AI-driven frame interpolation without developer support. This driver-level feature doubles perceived frame rates in DirectX 11 and 12 games lacking native DLSS Frame Generation, available via the updated NVIDIA App starting August 19.

NVIDIA has announced at Gamescom 2025 that it is moving Smooth Motion out of beta for RTX 40-Series GPUs and officially launching it.

NVIDIA informed us via a press briefing that it's announcing the launch of Smooth Motion for RTX 40 Series GPUs, and that RTX 40 Series owners can update the NVIDIA App to start improving in-game performance of titles that don't natively support DLSS. Notably, Smooth Motion for RTX 40 Series GPUs will be available in the beta NVIDIA app on August 19, but will be publicly rolled out next week.

For those who don't know what NVIDIA Smooth Motion is, the feature was launched alongside the RTX 50 Series GPUs at the beginning of the year. Smooth Motion is an AI-based frame interpolation feature that works by inserting an extra frame between two rendered frames, which effectively doubles the perceived frame rate in games that support it.

The feature works without developer-side integration and works with compatible DirectX 11 or DirectX 12 titles. Smooth Motion is intended to provide extra performance to games that don't natively support DLSS Frame Generation, which requires game-level support. Smooth Motion operates at the driver level, meaning it can work with most DX11 and DX12 games, or even older titles.

Initially, the feature was rolled out with the launch of the RTX 50 Series, but then NVIDIA released a beta preview for RTX 40 Series GPUs. That beta has now come to a close.

How to Enable it